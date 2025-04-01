Big second quarter propels Caravel Academy girls lacrosse past Saint Mark’s High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Caravel scored six goals in the second quarter on the way to a 13-6 win over Saint Mark’s in girls lacrosse on March 31.

After an early goal by Caravel, the goalies and defenses took over for the rest of the first quarter. Freshman Carys Smith kept the Bucs in the lead with a save on a free-position shot, but Spartans sophomore Allison Simione was her equal, turning away everything Caravel sent her way.

The Bucs doubled their lead in the first minute of the second quarter when Carson Peace took a pass in front of the Spartans’ goal and scored high. After a Buccaneers turnover, Chloe McCormick scored her first of the day for Saint Mark’s, twisting her way into position for a backhand past Smith.

Caravel, however, scored the next five to take control. Alena Malinowski scooped up a ground ball and went in for a goal at the 8:29 mark to restore the two-goal lead. Samantha Sweeney grabbed a loose ball on the ensuing faceoff and streaked in for a Bucs goal just 12 seconds later. Caravel would add three more, including two in a 14-second span late in the half, before Lauren Daly answered for Saint Mark’s with 15 seconds to go before the break.

Katie Hanich (St. John the Beloved Parish) opened the scoring in the second half, drawing the Spartans to within four, on a free-position goal, but the Bucs got the next four. McCormick had two goals in the final minute for the Spartans.

Peace and Malinowski each had four goals for Caravel, and Rachel Jackson had three. Smith made eight saves. The Buccaneers (4-0) meet Worcester Prep (Md.) on Thursday at 4 p.m. at DE Turf in Frederica.

For the Spartans, McCormick had three and Daly two, with Hanich scoring the other goal. Simione had eight saves. Saint Mark’s (1-1) is right back at it on Tuesday at home against Tower Hill at 3:45 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.