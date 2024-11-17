Caesar Rodney High School takes boys soccer state championship with win over Salesianum School: Photo gallery

DOVER – Caesar Rodney absorbed every blow Salesianum could deliver, and the Riders turned a late opportunity into the winning goal in a 3-2 win over the Sals in the DIAA Division I soccer championship on Nov. 16 at Dover High School. It was the Riders’ first title since 1994; the Sals’ run of state championships ended at three..

Playing in front of a large crowd under a late-afternoon sun, the Riders struck early. They sent a ball own the left side, and a crossing pass fro Joseph Honore wound up with Edualy Simon. He tapped it past Sals keeper Thomas DeRosa in the second minute for the 1-0 lead.

Both teams had chances as the first half rolled on, with Caesar Rodney getting the better of the chances while playing with the wind at their backs. DeRosa kept it a one-goal game with some nice saves, including one in the 18th minute when a long free kick was headed toward the goal.

Salesianum tied the score in the 29th minute. Bryan Perez-Herrera beat Riders goalkeeper Grant Parsons to a loose ball of the 18-yard box, and rolled it to Brady Esser, who looped a shot into an empty net. CR had a chance to retake the lead two minutes later, but in an attempt to get it over DeRosa from so close in, the shot sailed over the crossbar.

The Sals came out attacking in the second half. They had five corner kicks in an eight-minute span, but Parsons and his defense were able to rebuff all five. Salesianum kept the pressure on, but Parsons added to his save total as the game went on.

DeRosa stopped a headed off a Riders free kick in the 67th minute, but a minute later, the Riders would strike. A throw-in from about 35 yards out by Ethan Swearingen went into the box in front of the net. Jamal Richards headed it a few yards, and Trevor Sullivan got enough of his left foot on the ball to sent it over the end line and in.

Parsons made a few more stops down the stretch as the Sals looked for the equalizer. Salesianum had a free kick from about 30 yards out in the 77th, but the Riders turned it the other way after the ball hit off a CR defender. Sullivan passed the ball down the right side to Honore. He deked around a defender and went one-on-one with the keeper, and his left-footed shot added an insurance marker.

Caesar Rodney finished with a record of 15-1-2, with their lone loss coming Oct. 15 at Salesianum. The Sals season ended with a 12-5-1.

Photos courtesy of Ben Fulton.