Cape Henlopen at Salesianum lacrosse: Photo gallery Local Sports Cape Henlopen at Salesianum lacrosse: Photo gallery By Riabene Troilo, For The Dialog - 20 April 2021, 14:09 126 Charles Fritchman of Cape and Matthew Riley of the Sals battle at a faceoff. Dialog photo/Riabene Troilo Salesianum defeated Cape Henlopen, 11-10, on April 19 at Abessinio Stadium on a goal by Caelan Driggs with 9.7 seconds remaining. Rowyn Nurry shoots for the Sals. Cape Henlopen and Salesianum met for the first time since the 2019 state championship, won by the Vikings. The Sals, including Charles Ruoss (9) and Caelan Driggs (1) celebrate a goal. Caelan Driggs scored the game winner with 9.7 seconds remaining. A Salesianum player fires off a shot. Coach Bob Healy addresses the Sals during a timeout. The Sals line up during the national anthem. Dylan Mooney had the assist on the game-winning goal. Griffin McGovern winds up for a shot for the Sals. Salesianum improved to 5-1 with the win. A good crowd turned out to Abessinio Stadium for the highly anticipated matchup.