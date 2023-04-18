Carly Maxton strikes out 14 as Saint Mark’s High School earns 4-1 softball win over Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Carly Maxton struck out 14 batters, and Saint Mark’s took advantage of its offensive opportunities in a 4-1 softball win over Archmere on April 17 in Claymont. The Spartans remained undefeated with the victory.

Saint Mark’s, ranked second in the state by Delaware Live/302 Sports, took a 1-0 lead in the second. Morgan Hall doubled to lead off the inning and went to third on the throw back to the infield. She scored on a wild pitch. The Auks escaped further damage with an inning-ending double play.

The Spartans added two more in the fourth inning. Maxton walked with one out, and courtesy runner Emma Fauerbach stole second. An error put runners on second and third. Jordon Alexander drove Fauerbach home with a single to right, and Brynn Eyler, who went to third on the single, scored on an errant throw back to Auks pitcher Tori Conner.

Some aggressive base running helped the Auks get on the board in their half of the fourth. Meredith Finger reached on an infield single with one out and was sacrificed to second. Finger took third on a delayed steal, and she also stole home in a delayed manner.

Spartans junior Ryleigh Thomas got that run back in the fifth, launching a high fly ball over the fence in left-center for a home run.

Maxton worked out of a jam in the first, when the Spartans’ defense kept Archmere off the scoreboard despite two errors and a double. She retired the side in order in the second and third on strikeouts, and also in the seventh, with third baseman Chloe Bedwell squeezing a popup to end the game. Right fielder Madeline Casapulla helped her pitcher in the fifth, making a sprawling catch for the final out of that frame.

Maxton allowed three hits and walked two. Offensively, Alexander had three hits and a run batted in, and Pia Perroni had two hits. Saint Mark’s (7-0) travels to Laurel on Saturday for a noon start.

Auks pitcher Tori Conner struck out six. Finger had two of the team’s three hits. Archmere (3-3) is home against Delmarva Christian on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.