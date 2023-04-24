Catholic high school boys teams in Diocese of Wilmington face big sports battles in upcoming week

With the Easter break over, the various high school boys sports teams are back at it in full. There are plenty of games between now and the middle of May. Two of the best baseball programs get together this week, while the track and field teams head to Philadelphia for the historic Penn Relays.

Baseball

Monday

Archmere (6-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (6-5), 4 p.m. at Bob Hannah Stadium, University of Delaware

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (6-3) at Salesianum (5-5), 4:15 p.m.

Chapelgate Christian vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 7 p.m. at Talbot Community Center

Thursday

Tatnall (1-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (11-0) vs. Delaware Military (10-1), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League. Pitching and defense promise to be the keys in this battle of baseball heavyweights. The Spartans and Seahawks have allowed the fewest runs of any teams in the state.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Caravel (6-2) at Salesianum, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Key vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m. at Talbot Community Center

Saturday

William Penn (5-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Wilson Field

Archmere at Tower Hill (7-2), 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere (5-2) at Appoquinimink (6-1), 6 p.m. The Auks travel below the canal to meet the Jaguars for this primetime matchup. The Auks’ offensive leaders include Drew Duncan and Dan Kupiec, while Logan Czerwinski and Christian Towns are among the Jags’ top scorers.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (6-1) at Salesianum (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Manasquan (N.J.) at Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), noon

St. Andrew’s (4-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Conrad (6-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-3), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (7-2), 4 p.m.

Delaware Military (8-2) at Salesianum (9-0), 5:30 p.m. The undefeated Sals host one of the state’s top squads. The teams now know they will be playing for a state championship next month

Thursday

Tatnall (2-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Mount Pleasant (6-2), 4:45 p.m.

Tennis

Monday

Archmere (5-0) at Middletown (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (4-4) at Salesianum (1-4), 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Smyrna (2-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Odessa (5-0), 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s (4-3) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.

St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Tuesday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Wilmington Charter Mini Meet No. 1, 4 p.m.

Thursday-Friday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Saturday

Archmere at Unionville Invitational, Unionville High School (Pa.)