Catholic high school boys teams in Diocese of Wilmington face big sports battles in upcoming week

With the Easter break over, the various high school boys sports teams are back at it in full. There are plenty of games between now and the middle of May. Two of the best baseball programs get together this week, while the track and field teams head to Philadelphia for the historic Penn Relays.
Baseball
Monday
Archmere (6-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (6-5), 4 p.m. at Bob Hannah Stadium, University of Delaware
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (6-3) at Salesianum (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
Chapelgate Christian vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 7 p.m. at Talbot Community Center
Thursday
Tatnall (1-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (11-0) vs. Delaware Military (10-1), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League. Pitching and defense promise to be the keys in this battle of baseball heavyweights. The Spartans and Seahawks have allowed the fewest runs of any teams in the state.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.
Caravel (6-2) at Salesianum, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Key vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m. at Talbot Community Center
Saturday
William Penn (5-3) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Wilson Field
Archmere at Tower Hill (7-2), 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Archmere (5-2) at Appoquinimink (6-1), 6 p.m. The Auks travel below the canal to meet the Jaguars for this primetime matchup. The Auks’ offensive leaders include Drew Duncan and Dan Kupiec, while Logan Czerwinski and Christian Towns are among the Jags’ top scorers.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s (6-1) at Salesianum (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.
Manasquan (N.J.) at Salesianum, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), noon
St. Andrew’s (4-5) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Conrad (6-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-3), 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s at Smyrna (7-2), 4 p.m.
Delaware Military (8-2) at Salesianum (9-0), 5:30 p.m. The undefeated Sals host one of the state’s top squads. The teams now know they will be playing for a state championship next month
Thursday
Tatnall (2-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Salesianum at Mount Pleasant (6-2), 4:45 p.m.
Tennis
Monday
Archmere (5-0) at Middletown (2-2), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Sanford (4-4) at Salesianum (1-4), 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
Smyrna (2-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Odessa (5-0), 10 a.m.
St. Andrew’s (4-3) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.
St. John’s Catholic Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Tuesday
Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Wilmington Charter Mini Meet No. 1, 4 p.m.
Thursday-Friday
Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Saturday
Archmere at Unionville Invitational, Unionville High School (Pa.)