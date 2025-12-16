Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington get games in before Christmas break

Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington get games in...

The high school sports winter season started only a few weeks ago, but most teams will take a break following this week. For some, that has already begun.

There are still a few notable games and events on the schedule before Christmas. The St. E Center will host a few intriguing basketball games this week, and Salesianum’s basketball team travels to the Mecca of college basketball. The wrestling community welcomes the annual festival known as Beast of the East, one of the larger high school tournaments on the calendar.

Schedules are subject to change, so be sure to confirm any event before heading out.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Park at SS. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

William Penn (0-3) at St. Elizabeth (1-1), 6 p.m. Kyndal Riley-Garlick has emerged as the Colonials’ leader as a sophomore, while senior Jaiden Rajis is providing St. E’s with lots of points early on.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Dickinson (1-3), 4:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Milford (3-0), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

LaSalle College HS vs. Salesianum (2-1), 3 p.m. at the Palestra, Philadelphia

Saturday, Dec. 20

Salesianum at William Penn Charter (Pa.) in the Diane Mosco Invitational, noon

Caravel (1-0) at St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Saint Mark’s (0-0) at Caesar Rodney (0-0), 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

Grassfield (Va.) at Salesianum (0-0), 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19-Saturday, Dec. 20

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at the Howdy Duncan Invitational at William Penn High School

Saturday, Dec. 20- Sunday, Dec. 21

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 16

A.I. DuPont (0-3) at Ursuline (0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Howard (3-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 6 p.m. Howard makes the short trip to the St. E Center for a matchup with the Vikings. Kennedi Miller has made her mark already as a freshman for the Wildcats, although they have multiple weapons, as does St. Elizabeth.

Friday, Dec. 19

Padua (1-3) at Notre Dame de Namur, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Appoquinimink (1-0), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Kingsway (N.J.) at Ursuline, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21

St. Elizabeth at Imhotep Institute Charter (Pa.) in the Cream of the Crop Showcase, 5 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Thursday, Dec. 18

Salesianum (2-1)/Padua (3-0) vs. Tower Hill (1-1 boys, 1-1 girls), 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club, Wilmington

Ursuline (1-0) at Wilmington Charter (3-0), 3:30 p.m. (girls only)

Friday, Dec. 19

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Salisbury Christian, Salisbury School and Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m. at Sussex Academy, Georgetown

Saint Mark’s (1-0 boys, 1-1 girls) at Newark (2-0 boys, 1-1 girls), 7 p.m.

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Sunday, Dec. 21

Padua at Bishop Loughlin Games, Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y. (girls only)