Catholic schools moving toward postseason as field hockey, boys soccer regular seasons come to end

The schedule is a bit light this week as the regular seasons come to a close for field hockey and boys soccer. By the end of the week, teams will know whether they have done enough to continue playing into the postseason.
Girls
Field hockey
Monday
Conrad (7-7) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-8), 3:45 p.m. at Hokessin Montessori School
Tuesday
Ursuline (5-8) at Delaware Military (9-3-1), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at Wilmington Charter (13-1), 3:45 p.m. The winner of this one will be the champion of the Diamond State Athletic Conference. Both the Auks and Force will be in their respective state tournaments, Archmere in Division II and Charter in Division I. Goalkeepers Ava Hughes of the Auks and Kaylee Hudson of the Force will be key.
Christiana (4-7-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua (7-7) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s (9-5) at MOT Charter (2-10), 3:45 p.m.
Boys
Soccer
Monday
Archmere (6-7-1) at Conrad (6-7), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Salesianum (12-2) vs. Wilmington Charter (11-1), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. The Sals end the regular season on the turf of their former home pitch in Hockessin. The Force are a formidable foe; these two teams are both Division I state championship contenders. The Sals feature Jake Ross on offense, while Charter counters with the skilled Matt Capretto.
St. Elizabeth (0-13) at Odyssey Charter (3-10), 3:30 p.m.
McKean (9-4) at Saint Mark’s (10-3), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
MOT Charter (5-7-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Football
Friday
McKean (4-4) at Saint Mark’s (8-1), 7 p.m.
Dover (5-3) at Salesianum (6-2), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will have their hands full with the Senators, who have seen a resurgence under former Wesley College coach Chip Knapp. Running back Jakwon Kilby has been stellar for Dover. The Sals have been under the steady hand of freshman quarterback Ryan Stoehr.
Saturday
Brandywine (0-7) at Archmere (5-2), 11 a.m.
Polytech (2-6) vs. St. Elizabeth (8-0), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Cross country (co-ed except where noted)
Saturday
New Castle County championship, time TBA, Winterthur