Central Dauphin girls take Viking Invitational basketball title over host St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The St. Elizabeth girls’ basketball team got off to a blistering start from the field, but the hot shooting did not last as they fell to Central Dauphin (Pa.), 55-45, in the championship game of the inaugural Viking Invitational at the St. E Center. The win earned the Rams the Frank Aiello Cup, named after the former St. Elizabeth girls coach.

After getting two-point field goals from Rory Ciszkowski and Farrah White to open the game, the Vikings decided to extend their range. Eighth-grader Octavia Prado struck first from three-point land, followed by Ciszkowski. When Sydney Hilliard hit from distance later in the first, the Vikings’ lead grew to 13-4.

A pair of free throws from Caroline Shiery, followed by a Marlie Dickerson steal that led to a bucket for Megan Cavoli, cut that to 13-8, but Prado connected again. St. Elizabeth finished the first on top, 16-10.

Central Dauphin’s relentless defensive pressure began to pay dividends in the second. Riley Eckhardt did hit a three-pointer early in the quarter, but the only other Vikings field goal came from Ciszkowski to put the home team ahead, 21-16.

The Rams forced the Vikings into two consecutive five-second violations, and after the second, Shiery scored to cut the St. Elizabeth lead to 21-20. Alexis Buie found herself open underneath for three short field goals, as did Alexis Ferguson. The big quarter allowed Central Dauphin to take a 26-23 lead into intermission.

The Rams continued to pound the ball inside as they extended their lead throughout the third quarter. Shiery scored nine points, including a buzzer-beating left-handed scoop shot made possible by a St. Elizabeth turnover.

Dickerson scored early in the fourth to extend the lead to 16, then found a cutting Ferguson the next time down the court for an easy two. The Vikings then regained their shooting edge. Ciszkowski hit a mid-range jumper, followed by a triple from Ericka Huggins. After a Buie layup made it 51-36, White answered with a 17-footer, and the Vikings forced a Central Dauphin turnover. Eckhardt converted that into a layup with an assist to White. After an offensive foul on the Rams gave the ball back to the Vikings, Ciszkowski swished a three from the top of the circle. The Rams’ lead was down to eight with 2:11 remaining, and they called a timeout.

Central Dauphin got one more field goal from Shiery down the stretch, and they made two of four free throw attempts. Defensively, they were able to prevent the Vikings from cutting any further into the lead.

Shiery had 21 for the Rams, and Dickerson added 16. For the Vikings, Ciszkowski had 14, and Eckhardt contributed nine. St. Elizabeth (4-1) is scheduled to play Wilmington Charter on Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.