Conrad baseball scores six in second, defeats St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Conrad scored six runs in the second inning on the way to an 11-3 win over St. Elizabeth on April 20 at Conrad Field. The Red Wolves, ranked fifth in the state by Delaware Live, snapped the Vikings’ three-game winning streak.

St. Elizabeth took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in part to a bases-loaded walk, but Red Wolves pitcher Brady Wardell settled in after that. The freshman allowed just seven Vikings to reach base in his final four innings of work. Five of those came on hits, one of which was erased on a fielder’s choice.

Wardell did not allow another run until the fifth. With Conrad on top, 7-2, Matt Trout doubled to right-center field. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Campbell’s single to right.

The Red Wolves got their first run in the second without a hit on three walks and a hit batter. Matt O’Connor drove in two with a single to right field, putting runners at the corners. O’Connor stole second, and on the throw, Anthony Russo stole home to make it 4-2. O’Connor stole third base and scored on an error. The final run of the inning came on a two-out double off the bat of Brett Walmsley.

After adding a run in the third, Conrad tacked on the final four in their half of the fifth, all coming after the first two batters struck out. Patrick Blanch doubled and Russo walked. O’Connor’s single scored Blanch, and Wesley Mah followed with a single that brought Russo and O’Connor home. Mah eventually came home on a wild pitch.

Max McCloskey pitched the final two innings for the Red Wolves. He struck four batters, including all three in the sixth. He also got some help from Russo, who made a sprawling catch for the penultimate out of the game.

Wardell struck out five in five innings. O’Connor was on base three times in four plate appearances with two hits and a walk. He also scored a run and drove in three. The Red Wolves (7-1) play Delaware Military on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League before visiting Saint Mark’s on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trout had three hits and a run scored for St. Elizabeth Campbell had two hits. The Vikings (4-5) host Brandywine on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Canby Park.

All photos by Mike Lang.