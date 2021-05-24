DIAA state tournaments reach late stages, with Catholic schools pursuing titles in several sports

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association has been a busy agency lately, with state tournaments in its busiest season running concurrently in all sports. Track and field was settled over the weekend, and this week, champions will be crowned in boys lacrosse, baseball, girls lacrosse, tennis and softball. There are teams or individuals still in contention for the top spot in each of them except softball.

After this week, the lone remaining sports without a conclusion will be girls soccer and golf.

Boys

Lacrosse

Tuesday (semifinals)

No. 3 Archmere (15-2) at No. 2 Salesianum (12-3), 7 p.m. Salesianum handled the Auks when the teams met during the regular season, but there will be a lot more at stake when they hit the turf at Abessinio Stadium in prime time.

Thursday (championship)

Winner of Archmere-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 3 Cape Henlopen-No. 2 Sanford, 7 p.m. at Dover High School

Baseball

Tuesday (quarterfinals)

No. 17 Caravel (10-10) at No. 8 Salesianum (13-5), 4 p.m. The longtime rivals did not meet in 2021, but they will cross paths to determine who will move on to the semifinals later in the week. The Buccaneers held on Saturday to defeat the top seed in the tournament, St. Georges, while Salesianum rallied late for a 6-1 victory over Cape Henlopen.

No. 22 Smyrna (12-9) vs. No. 3 Saint Mark’s (17-3), 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The Spartans are certain not to take the Eagles for granted. When the teams met on April 24, they needed 10 innings to squeak by Smyrna, 2-1. Saint Mark’s edged the 19th seed, indian River, by the same score to advance to the quarterfinals.

Thursday (semifinals)

Winner of Caravel-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 5 Delaware Military-No. 4 Tower Hill, site and time to be announced.

Winner of Smyrna-Saint Mark’s vs. winner of No. 10 Appoquinimink-No. 2 Sussex Tech, site and time to be announced.

Saturday (championship)

Semifinal winners at Frawley Stadium, 7 p.m.

Girls

Lacrosse

Tuesday (semifinals)

No. 3 Ursuline (13-2) at No. 2 Cape Henlopen (15-1), 6:15 p.m. The Vikings are the 11-time defending state champion, but the Raiders proved they can play with them. When Cape traveled to Wilmington on April 19, Ursuline dropped a one-goal thriller. They’ll look to reverse the results this time, only in Lewes.

Thursday (championship)

Winner of Ursuline-Cape Henlopen vs. winner of No. 4 Wilmington Friends-No. 1 Tatnall, 5:30 p.m. at Dover High School

Soccer

Tuesday (semifinals)

Division I: No. 4 Wilmington Charter (12-4) vs. No. 1 Padua (14-1), 4 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Pandas won their quarterfinal matchup at Abessinio, so why mess with success? They welcome the Force, a familiar foe. The teams battled on a sunny April 28 afternoon, with Padua claiming the 3-0 shutout.

Wednesday (semifinals)

Division II: No. 3 Archmere (11-2) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (16-0), 4 p.m. The high-octane Spartans’ offense has been on display all season. The Auks will need to cool off the scorers, and they have some recent history to reference. Saint Mark’s shut out the Auks in the regular-season finale on May 14.

Tennis

Monday (third round)

Boys first singles

Third seed Andy Zhu (Archmere) vs. sixth seed Drew Allen (Tower Hill), 3:30 p.m. at Caesar Rodney High School

Boys second singles

Sixth seed Liam Bevard (Salesianum) vs. first seed Darin Jawahar (Caesar Rodney), 3:30 p.m. at Caesar Rodney High School

Boys second doubles

Eighth seed Thomas Boston and Chase Nardozzi (Salesianum) vs. first seed Caleb Anthony and Gilbert Hoffman, Caesar Rodney, 3:30 p.m. at Appoquinimink or Middletown High School

Girls first singles

Sixth seed Ella Strohmaier (Archmere) vs. third seed Claire Dignazio (Tower Hill), 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Girls second singles

Eighth seed Alyssa Barnak vs. first seed Olivia Anyanwu (Dover), 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Seventh seed Maggie Roberts (Archmere) vs. second seed Erin Gros (Caesar Rodney), 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Girls third singles

Seventh seed Kat Jennings (Padua) vs. second seed Carrie Lord (Caesar Rodney), 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Girls first doubles

Fifth seed Alexandra Cuoco and Chloe Mantakounis (Archmere) vs. fourth seed Grayson Guilford and Abigail Mills (St. Andrew’s), 3:30 p.m. at Odessa High School

Seventh seed Evelyn Parsonage and Sydney Aiello (Ursuline) vs. second seed Siena Sysko and Ella Shepard (Tower Hill) 3:30 p.m. at Odessa High School

Girls second doubles

Eighth seed MaryGrace McGinness and Anna Maddox (Archmere) vs. first seed Meghan Mumford and Ava Etlinger (Tower Hill), 3:30 p.m. at Appoquinimink High School

Tuesday (semifinals)

2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Wednesday (championship)

2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School