Teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington all over DIAA postseason play this week

Teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington all over DIAA...

Everywhere you look this week, high schools in Delaware will be participating in various state tournaments. Track and field champions were determined over the weekend, and boys volleyball and tennis will follow suit this week.

Tournaments kicking things off include both boys and girls lacrosse, sotball and girls soccer, although that bracket will not be released until May 19. Baseball, however, has an extended regular season, so there are some games going on this week.

All tickets for postseason action must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. No tickets are necessary for tennis until the finals, which are Wednesday at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, perhaps the most picturesque venue of any state tournament. Schedule updates are normally available at www.websites4sports.com, or at the DIAA website. More information about what is allowed or not allowed at postseason contests is available at the DIAA site as well.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, May 19

Archmere (10-6) at Aspira (0-16), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-11) vs. Hodgson (7-8), 3:30 p.m. at STATS Sports Complex, Bear

Thursday, May 21

Polytech (7-8) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Salesianum (12-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (12-5) at Lake Forest (13-2), 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 22

St. Elizabeth at Concord (10-5), 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, May 19

No. 16 St. Georges (9-6) at No. 1 Salesianum (11-4), 6:30 p.m. The Hawks visit Abessinio Stadium with a five-game losing streak going, and their task is the toughest of any in the tournament. All four of top-seeded Sallies’ losses came against highly regarded competition, three of them ranked in the top 10 in the country. Their last loss to a Delaware opponent was in the 2019 state championship against Cape Henlopen.

Wednesday, May 20

No. 9 Indian River (12-3) at No. 8 Archmere (9-6), 5 p.m. Indian River scored 15 goals per game this season, tops in Delaware. They’ll have to contend with Auks goalie Zidane Brena, who is one of the best backstops in the state, as well as one of the longest bus rides possible in Delaware from one high school to another.

Saturday, May 23

Winner of Indian River-Archmere vs. winner of St. Georges-Salesianum, time and location TBD

Volleyball

Tuesday, May 19

No 5 Odyssey Charter (13-2) vs. No. 1 Salesianum (14-0), approximately 6:30 p.m. at St. Georges Technical High School, St. Georges. The Sals are searching for their third straight state championship; they have lost just one set all season. This Owls team has already made history as the first team from Odyssey Charter to reach a state semifinal in any sport.

Thursday, May 21

Winner of No. 11 Cape Henlopen-No. 2 Wilmington Charter vs. winner of Odyssey Charter-Salesianum, 6 p.m. at Smyrna High School

Tennis

Monday, May 18

Quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m.

First singles: No. 6 Rikky Sanjeev (Tower Hill) vs. No. 3 Wika Sun (Archmere) at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown

Second singles: No. 5 Tyler Gunawardhana (Salesianum) vs. No. 4 Ian Cairnduff (St. Andrew’s) at St. Andrew’s

Second singles: No. 7 Mihir Goyal (Archmere) vs. No. 2 Renzo Gopez (Wilmington Charter) at St. Andrew’s

Third singles: No. 5 Eric Chen (Archmere) vs. No. 4 Sebastian DeSantis (Salesianum) at St. Andrew’s

First doubles: No. 6 Christian Dimeglio-Christian Williams (Salesianum) vs. No. 3 Lucas Sturges-Moyne-Charles McLellan (St. Andrew’s) at Middletown High School

Second doubles: No. 5 Charles Bowman-Arjun Verma (Sussex Academy) vs. No. 4 David Clauss-Rocco Abessinio (Salesianum) at Odessa High School

Second doubles: No. 7 Patrick McGuinness-Brandon Paregian (Archmere) vs. No. 2 Samuel Lee-Ankush Singh (Wilmington Charter) at Odessa High School

Tuesday, May 19

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School

Wednesday, May 20

Finals, 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. Tickets are required for entry to this round.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday, May 19

No. 17 Sussex Academy (10-7) vs. No. 16 Padua (11-7), 4 p.m. at Wilmington University, New Castle. Sussex Academy won three straight to close out the regular season. One of their regular-season losses came against Padua, when the Pandas scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

No. 24 Newark Charter (9-9) at No. 9 Saint Mark’s (12-6), 4 p.m. Newark Charter won five of their final seven games to reach the tournament as the last seed. They’ll travel to Saint Mark’s to meet the Spartans, who are always tough at home.

Thursday, May 21

Winner of Sussex Academy-Padua at No. 1 Caravel (17-1), 4 p.m.

Winner of Newark Charter-Saint Mark’s at No. 8 Concord (14-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Softball quarterfinals, noon at locations TBD

Soccer

Monday, May 18

Caesar Rodney (9-2-3) at Ursuline (11-2-1), 3 p.m. The regular season wraps up with a good one at Serviam Field. The Riders are one of the best teams in Division I, while the Raiders have won their last seven, five by shutout.

Padua (7-4-2) at Smyrna (9-4-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Division II first round, times and locations TBD

Lacrosse

Monday, May 18

No. 16 Odessa (10-5) vs. No. 9 Padua (14-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Two of the higher-scoring teams in Delaware meet in the first round of the state tournament. Odessa averages more than 14 goals a game, but the Pandas allow the third-lowest per contest in the state.

Wednesday, May 20

Winner of Odessa-Padua at No. 8 Sussex Academy (8-7), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Winner of No. 13 Milford-No. 12 Wilmington Charter at No. 5 Archmere (11-4), 4 p.m. The Auks earned a few days to rest and practice, and they’ll get to get back in action against either the Buccaneers, who have played some tough Henlopen Conference foes, or the Force, a fellow member of the Diamond State Athletic Conference.

Saturday, May 23

Winner of Milford/Wilmington Charter-Archmere at No. 4 Tatnall (12-3), time TBA

Winner of Odessa/Padua-Sussex Academy at No. 1 Tower Hill (15-0), time TBA

Tennis

Monday, May 18

Quarterfinals, 3:30 p. m.

First singles: No. 7 Carolina Miranda (Ursuline) vs. No 2 Caroline Jiao (Archmere) at Caesar Rodney High School, Camden

Second singles: Macy Wheatley (Sussex Academy) vs. No. 1 Akilah Yu (Archmere) at Caesar Rodney High School

Third singles: No. 8 Meshira Phelps (Dover) vs. No. 1 Susie Shipley (Archmere) at Polytech High School, Woodside

First doubles: No. 8 Elizabeth Wagner-Molly Harris (Ursuline) vs. No. 1 Lily Leung-Eva Cai (Tower Hill) at Smyrna High School

First doubles: Miki Hane-Riley Byrnes (Padua) vs. No. 3 Addisyn Caskey-Krissy Clemente (Caesar Rodney) at Smyrna High School

First doubles: No. 7 Courtney Kosc-Riti Patel (Cape Henlopen) vs. No. 2 Lauren Nguyen-Jessica Li (Archmere) at Smyrna High School

Second doubles: No. 8 Cora Holodick-Sara Smith (Ursuline) vs. No. 1 Emily Shipley-Rebecca Wang (Archmere) at Smyrna High School

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

First, second and third singles at Odessa High School

First and second doubles at Middletown High School

Wednesday, May 27

Finals, 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown. Tickets are required for entry to this round.