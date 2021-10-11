Diocesan Catholic high school teams head into home stretch for fall sports

With the fall sports season now six weeks old, the standings have begun to get sorted out. Teams in all of the sports have an idea of where they sit in the hierarchy, and they are in the process of playing for postseason berths or positioning. Some of the best bets for the week will have to wait until the end of the week. On Friday, Salesianum welcomes Middletown football to Abessinio Stadium looking for an upset win, while Archmere puts its unbeaten record on the line the next afternoon against Tower Hill.

As always, keep an eye out for scheduling adjustments.

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday

Padua (5-4) at Tatnall (7-2), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-3) at Milford (3-5-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (7-2) at Delaware Military (6-2), 3:45 p.m. Both teams come into this match undefeated in the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The Seahawks are the highest-scoring team in the state in Division II aside from Delmar at more than five goals per game, and the Auks are not far behind them.

St. Elizabeth (2-5) at Ursuline (3-6), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (8-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

MOT Charter (2-8) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Smyrna (6-2) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Indian River (0-7) at Ursuline, 12:30 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (7-1) vs. Padua, 6 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. The Vikings travel to New Castle County for the second time this season for a prime-time meeting with the Pandas.

Volleyball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (4-6) at MOT Charter (5-4), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-0) at Smyrna (7-3), 5:15 p.m.

Caravel (5-3) at Archmere (4-4), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Appoquinimink (4-4) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Wilmington Charter (4-4) at Archmere, 6:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (9-1) at Padua (7-2), 7:15 p.m. The match of the week in Delaware takes place in the cozy Padua gymnasium. The teams both feature big hitters up front, which means the difference may come down to which team has a better night on the back line. For the Pandas, this game marks the beginning of five of their final six at home to end the regular season.

Saturday

Ursuline at Bishop Shanahan (Pa.) quad tournament

Soccer

Wednesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-6), 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (5-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-5), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s (9-1), 3:45 p.m.

Rancocas Valley (N.J.) at Salesianum (7-2), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-6-1) at Park, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter, 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Caravel, noon

Football

Friday

St. Elizabeth (5-0) at Dickinson (1-4), 6 p.m.

Middletown (4-1) at Salesianum (4-1), 7 p.m. The Sals return home against the No. 1 team in the state. The Cavaliers boast of several college prospects, including the quarterback, senior Braden Davis. He can throw the ball, but the Cavs also have a strong running game.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (4-2) at Concord (2-3), 10:30 a.m.

Tower Hill (3-1) at Archmere (5-0), 2 p.m. The Auks play a fourth consecutive opponent with a winning record as they look to remain among the ranks of the unbeaten. The Hillers put up a lot of points in their multifaceted offense, but Archmere is known to be stingy with the points allowed.

Cross country

Friday

Joe O’Neill Invitational, 3 p.m. at Bellevue State Park. Teams from around the state will converge on Bellevue State Park for one of the premier high school running events in Delaware. “The Joe” returns after a one-year COVID hiatus; it is an opportunity for runners to compete against the best in the state regardless of which division their schools are in.