Postseason looms for Catholic high school spring sports in Diocese of Wilmington

It may not feel much like mid-May outside, but the high school sports regular season is reaching its end. The boys’ volleyball state tournament begins this week, and by Saturday, the postseason field for girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse and softball will be set. The field also will be set for the tennis tournament.

For those craving a state championship event, spring track and field will be battling it out this Friday and Saturday at Dover High School.

That said, there are still some regular-season matchups that are calling out for attention. The baseball schedule includes a pair of enticing battles on Tuesday, when Saint Mark’s travels to Cape Henlopen, and Salesianum plays host to the top team in the state, Conrad.

The other sport with some incredible games is girls soccer, which has a satisfying final full week of the regular season. Saint Mark’s has a trio of tough road contests, beginning Tuesday at Caravel. Padua visits Archmere before hosting Caesar Rodney. Archmere also takes on Wilmington Friends on Thursday.

Tickets to the state tournament games must be purchased online and are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. Schedule updates can be found at www.websites4sports.com.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, May 12

St. Elizabeth (4-9) at Archmere (9-5), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (11-4) at Cape Henlopen (11-3), 4:15 p.m. The Spartans make the first of two trips to Sussex County this week, and both games will be a battle. The Vikings are the defending state champions, and they are a contender again this year.

Conrad (16-0) at Salesianum (10-5), 6 p.m. The Sals wrap up their home schedule with a visit from the last undefeated team in the state. Conrad has had a few close calls, but the Red Wolves have won them all with a combination of a potent offense and some fantastic pitching.

Wednesday, May 13

Salesianum vs. Sussex Tech (10-6), 4:15 p.m. at Sports at the Beach

Thursday, May 14

St. Elizabeth at McKean (3-10), 3:30 p.m.

Sanford (8-6) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Saint Mark’s vs. Sussex Tech, 4 p.m. at Sports at the Beach

Lacrosse

Monday, May 11

Odessa (8-5) at Saint Mark’s (4-9), 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (8-4) at Salesianum (8-4), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

ESIAC semifinals at SS. Peter and Paul, time TBA

Archmere (7-5) at Conrad (8-5), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Archmere at Tatnall (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, May 12

No. 16 Smyrna (9-5) at No. 1 Salesianum (14-0), 6 p.m. The Sals enter the postseason as the favorite to hoist the state championship trophy for the third straight season. They have lost just one set all year. The Eagles won the final four matches of the regular season. They are among the most improved squads in the state this year after going 1-14 in 2025. These teams did not face each other this year.

Friday, May 15

Winner of Smyrna-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 9 Indian River at No. 8 Caesar Rodney, 6 p.m., site TBA

Girls

Softball

Monday, May 11

Brandywine (11-4) at Archmere (6-9), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

Ursuline (5-10) at Mount Pleasant (8-7), 3:45 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (7-8) vs. Padua (9-6), 7 p.m. at University of Delaware

Wednesday, May 13

Archmere at Christiana (6-8), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (8-7), 3:45 p.m.

Sussex Academy (9-7) at Saint Mark’s (10-5), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Padua at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (4-11), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Padua at Laurel (4-11), 11 a.m.

St. Georges vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday, May 11

Padua (6-4-1) at Archmere (7-5), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

St. Andrew’s (6-7-1) at Ursuline (9-2-1), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-1-2) at Caravel (8-2-2), 6:15 p.m. The Spartans and Buccaneers meet in a rematch of last year’s Division II state championship game, which Caravel took in overtime. Saint Mark’s last stretch before the postseason includes four consecutive road games, the first of which was last week. They have three very challenging matches this week to close out the regular season.

Wednesday, May 13

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (6-7), 3:30 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (8-1-3) vs. Padua, 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Padua closes out its home schedule with a top-tier battle at Abessinio Stadium. The Riders are one of the stingiest teams in Delaware; they have allowed just two goals all season and none in their past six games. Padua has played and won a number of low-scoring games. This one could come down to the goalkeepers, Eva Sheppard of CR and Ellie Semmel of Padua.

Thursday, May 14

Tower Hill (6-6) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (9-2-1) at Archmere, 4:45 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (11-0-1), 6 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, May 11

Ursuline (6-6) at Caravel (9-4), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

Conrad (4-9) at Archmere (10-4), 3:45 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (8-5) at Saint Mark’s (5-8), 3:45 p.m.

Sanford (4-10) vs. Padua (13-1), 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday, May 13

Brandywine (6-7) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Saint Mark’s at Caravel, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (8-5), 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Friday, May 15-Saturday, May 16

State championship, Dover High School, Dover, time TBA

Tennis

Saturday, May 16

State tournament first and second rounds, times and locations TBA