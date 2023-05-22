Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools compete for several girls state titles

It will be a busy two weeks for the Catholic high schools vying for state championships in several sports, but it’s a position all want to be in. This week’s championships include lacrosse and tennis, with other sports in earlier round action.

Tickets for these events are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

No. 3 Archmere (15-1) vs. No. 2 Tatnall (15-1), 7 p.m. at Delaware State University, Dover. The Auks and Hornets are meeting for the second time this season. The Hornets have not lost to a Delaware team this year, defeating all comers, including the Auks on May 8. Archmere can score goals, but the key will be slowing down the Hornets’ attack, which is the highest-scoring in the state. This is also a rematch of a semifinal from last season, won by Tatnall.

Thursday

Winner of Archmere-Tatnall vs. winner of No. 4 Sussex Academy-No. 1 Cape Henlopen, 7 p.m. at Delaware State University, Dover.

Softball

Tuesday

No. 18 Caesar Rodney (10-7) vs. No. 15 Padua (10-7), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex. The Pandas are back in the tournament after a one-year absence. They have been competitive in nearly every game, thanks in large part to pitcher Lauren Schurman. They do have three wins over tournament teams. CR opened the season with four wins in their first five games and two wins over a tournament team. Padua and Caesar Rodney have not played each other since the 2011 state tournament.

No. 22 Archmere (9-8) at No. 11 Cape Henlopen, 4 p.m. The Auks are in the tournament for the third straight season. They have one of the longer road trips in the first round for a rematch with Cape, who defeated the Auks on May 8. Archmere played a challenging schedule. Cape has also faced tough competition, with a win over the seventh seed, Smyrna.

Thursday

Winner of No. 21 Conrad-No. 12 Appoquinimink at No. 5 Saint Mark’s (16-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans had the highest win total of any team in the state, and they allowed the fewest total runs and runs per game. Pitcher Carly Maxton gives them a chance in any game, and they have enough offense to score when they need it.

Saturday

Quarterfinals, 4 p.m. at the higher seeds.

Soccer

Wednesday

No. 7 Odessa (14-2) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans open defense of their Division II state championship at home against the Ducks, who won their first tournament game in school history on May 20 against Brandywine. Saint Mark’s is dealing with injuries to its two biggest scorers, but they have enough firepower to remain competitive with any opponent. Their losses came after the injuries to Appoquinimink, which is the second seed in Division I, and Wilmington Friends, the third seed in Division II. The Ducks are in their second season of varsity competition.

Thursday

No. 5 Padua (9-4) at No. 4 Polytech (12-3), 4 p.m. The Pandas are in an unfamiliar position, going on the road for the entire tournament. A young squad with 12 freshmen, Padua is still a dangerous team with wins over five of the other seven Division I tournament teams, including Polytech. Their three in-state losses came against No. 1 Middletown and Division II powers Caravel (No. 1 seed) and Saint Mark’s (No. 2 seed).

No. 5 Sussex Academy (13-3) at No. 4 Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks have not had many problems scoring goals this season; they averaged more than five a game. But the Seahawks have been one of the stingier teams in the state, giving up less than a goal per contest. The Auks’ losses this season came to the top two seeds in Division II, Caravel and Saint Mark’s, and to Appoquinimink. They have wins over the top seed in Division I, Middletown, and Friends. Archmere has reached the semifinals the last two seasons. Sussex Academy is back in the tournament after missing last year.

Tennis

Monday

First two rounds of state tournament, various locations.

Catholic school players in first singles include Ava Iannucci, Padua;

Rachel Evancho, Saint Mark’s; No. 4 Brianna Yang, Archmere; and No. 5 Noelle Barnak, Ursuline

Second singles: Jill Teal, Saint Mark’s; No. 2 Ella Strohmaier, Archmere; Marissa Mongiovi, Padua; and No. 5 Karina Vattasseril, Ursuline

Third singles: Maddie Way, Saint Mark’s; No. 4 Caroline Peach, Ursuline: No. 7 Stephanie Ng, Padua; and No. 3 Maggie Roberts, Archmere

First doubles: Malani Maycole and Addison DiGuglielmo, Saint Mark’s; No. 5 Evelyn Parsonage and Sydney Aiello, Ursuline; No. 6 Claudia Curry and Juliiana Mongiovi, Padua; and No. 3 Rebecca Wang and Valentina Ramos, Archmere

Second doubles: Katherine Corbo and Amelia Maguire, Padua; No. 4 Sophia Chen and Susan Shipley, Archmere; and No. 7 Liliana Egoville and Catherine Miranda, Ursuline

The first and second rounds were delayed by two days because of rain on May 20. An updated schedule for the rest of the tournament has not been released by DIAA. Go to education.delaware.gov/diaa for more information.