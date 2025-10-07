Diocese of Wilmington CYM adapts to ‘changing environment’ as largest youth sports season prepares to start practices

WILMINGTON — The Office for Catholic Youth, Young Adult and Family Ministry is preparing for the upcoming Catholic Youth Ministry basketball season, which is its largest program in terms of numbers of participants.

The CYM office has initiated communication with athletic directors from 15 participating parishes regarding roster submissions, gym availability and other issues. According to the CYM office, the early start will allow families more time to organize schedules around the Christmas season.

This past spring and the current fall seasons have allowed CYM to make strides in adapting to the “changing environment” of youth sports, CYM sports coordinator Don Tees said in a press release.

“Basketball is a true test to highlight continued adaptation and change as we move forward with the largest program offered by the Diocese of Wilmington,” he said.

Nearly 2,000 young people play CYM basketball on almost 200 teams, and more than 2,000 games are played each year. The CYM office is reviewing past documents, analyzing rules and considering feedback in reorganizing aspects of the programs that need it, he said.

The vision for change “places CYM’s mission and core values above all,” the office said, while focusing on logistical aspects of the program.

According to Tees, basketball tryouts may begin on Oct. 20, with the first practices set for Nov. 3. That is after the conclusion of the CYM soccer, cross country and volleyball seasons. Interested youths must be properly affiliated and registered before they can practice. That information is available at cdowcym.org for returning players. First-time participants can register at the same site.

Prospective volunteers must meet specific qualifications, undergo training and pass a background check before participating as a coach on the court. Administrators will meet Dec. 2, and coordinators, head coaches and their assistants are invited to a winter coaches meeting the next night. Both meetings will be available via Zoom.

The schedule for the first three weeks of the basketball season should be posted by Nov. 17, and weeks 4-10 are scheduled to be up by Dec. 7. The basketball postseason will take place Feb. 23-March 1, 2026. The semifinals and championships are expected to take place at Saint Mark’s High School and the St. E Center.

The CYM office also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of basketball in the Diocese of Wilmington in December 2027. In the winter of 1927, the first Wilmington Catholic Basketball League was created for youth and young adults. It expanded over time, incorporating into the Catholic Athletic Council, which became the Catholic Youth Organization and now Catholic Youth Ministry.

For more information about the CYM basketball program, go to cdowcym.org and www.cymsports.com.