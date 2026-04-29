St. Elizabeth School performs crowd-pleasing ‘Wonderland’ as Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington continue spring musicals

St. Elizabeth School performs crowd-pleasing ‘Wonderland’ as Catholic schools in Diocese of...

St. Elizabeth School performed the colorful “Wonderland” April 24-26 in the St. Elizabeth Benedictine Performing Arts Center.

School officials said it was the largest show the school has done under the directorship of Melissa Daley, performing arts director.

Productions at Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington conclude with Salesianum School performing the classic “The Sound of Music” April 30 and May 2, 7:30 pm, May 3, 2 p.m., and May 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the school’s Spragg Auditorium, 1801 N. Broom St, Wilmington. For tickets onthestage.tickets/show/salesianum-school-theatre/68baf527bd37851007fde3a2/tickets#/productions-view

Saint Mark’s High School performed “Little Shop of Horrors” April 24-26.

Archmere Academy produced “The Drowsy Chaperone” last month.

Padua Academy checked in with “Newsie” to start things off in February.

Students from Saints Peter and Paul High School’s Performing Arts Club presented “Little Women,” based on the classic Louisa May Alcott book at the school in Easton on Friday, March 27.