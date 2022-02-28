Eight seniors from Catholic high schools to participate in Blue-Gold basketball

Several seniors from Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington will be on the court one more time in the Blue-Gold All-Star Basketball Games, which will be played March 19 at Dover High School. The game returns after a two-year hiatus.

Salesianum will have two players on the boys’ roster, Justin Molen and Sam Walsh. They will be joined by Jabri White of Saint Mark’s and Kye Rawls of St. Elizabeth. The head coach of the blue team is Taylor Trevisan of Salesianum.

There are also four girls from Catholic schools who will be playing. They are Rory Ciszkowski of St. Elizabeth, Lauren Kim of Archmere, Ella Gordon of Ursuline, and Kate MacLennan of Padua.

The girls will begin at noon, and the boys will follow at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be sold online through Ticket Spicket. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association scholarship fund.