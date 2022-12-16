Eleven players score in Ursuline basketball’s win over Padua: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline scored the first 22 points of the game and was never threatened in a 70-23 win over Padua on Dec. 15 at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. It was the Raiders’ home opener, and an enthusiastic crowd was on hand.

Gigi Banks opened the scoring with a free throw, and a follow shot from Jordin Tate was the first field goal, but the Raiders were just getting started. Their relentless pressure led to several offensive opportunities, and the team’s shots were falling.

Emma Anthony led the Raiders with 12 points on four three-pointers. Tate also reached double figures with 11. A total of 11 Raiders scored. Ursuline (4-0) battles Tappan Zee (N.Y.) on Saturday at 5:40 p.m. at Super Games at the Shore at Middletown South (N.J.) High School.

For Padua, Abigail Nichols scored eight points, and Grace Trerotola had six. The Pandas (1-3) play next on Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Diamond State Classic at Tatnall School against the Academy of Notre Dame (Pa.).

All photos by Jason Winchell.