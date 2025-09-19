Emme Mulvena hat trick paces Padua Academy in field hockey win over Wilmington Christian School: Photo gallery

HOCKESSIN – Emme Mulvena scored three times, and the Padua defense held its opponent to two shots in a 6-1 field hockey win on Sept. 18 at Alumni Field at Wilmington Christian.

The host Warriors, featuring a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores, earned the day’s first penalty corner, but this was a convincing performance by the Pandas. They kept the pressure on, and midway through the first quarter, Padua had its first penalty corner. Emily Hill scored her first high school goal on a second-chance shot with 6:51 to go in the first.

Padua kept its effectiveness going on the penalty corner early in the second. Mallory Kehner (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) took a pass from Avery Heist and hit the back of the cage to double the lead. The Pandas would add two more before halftime. Mulvena (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) converted another corner, with Audrey Kehner (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) getting the assist, and those two paired up again 40 seconds later on a two-on-none fast break.

Wilmington Christian got on the board with just 1.3 seconds left in the half. Natalie Haney found herself with the ball and some space with the clock running down. That was the only ball that got behind Pandas goalie Mollie Murphy, who played her first full varsity high school game.

The Pandas controlled the second half as well. They held the Warriors shotless and added two goals of their own. Rebekah Haney had a part in both goals, both of which came in the fourth quarter. She scored one and assisted on Mulvena’s third.

Padua outshot Wilmington Christian, 24-2, and had a 10-2 advantage in penalty corners. Murphy had one save in the win. The Pandas (3-1) visit Saint Mark’s on Sept. 23 at 3:45 p.m.

Noelle Salvo had 10 saves for the Warriors, who fell to 0-4. They are off until Sept. 26, when they head to Newark Charter for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Photos by Mike Lang.