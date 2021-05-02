First-half run propels Ursuline lacrosse to win over Padua at Abessinio Stadium: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline scored six consecutive goals in the first half, taking control of its lacrosse game against rival Padua. The Raiders tightened their defense after halftime, going on to a 17-6 victory on May 1 at Abessinio Stadium.

The Pandas opened the scoring less than three minutes in. Grace Cassidy intercepted a Raiders pass and eventually fed Delaney Witherell, who went low for the 1-0 lead.

After that, Ursuline found the offensive groove. Just 32 seconds after Padua scored, Isabella Koechert came out from behind the net and scored. A shot from Ragan Odle trickled wide a few minutes later, but Odle didn’t miss on a free-position opportunity with 16:06 on the clock.

Koechert scored again after Pandas goalkeeper Abby Johnson denied the Raiders on a previous shot. Lexi Goff picked up her first of the day from Johnson’s right with 11:56 on the clock, increasing the lead to 4-1. Ursuline turned a ground ball win and 60-yard run by Odle into a goal for Isabella Tesche less than a minute later, and the run ended when Chloe Jones connected on her own free-position shot.

Padua restarted its offense after that, and after a stop by Raiders’ keeper Amelia Cradler, Kiera McCormick tucked in the rebound for Padua’s second goal. Goff got the next two, but Padua closed out the half with two of its own, from Sophia Curtis and Cassidy.

The Raiders continued their scoring pace into the second half, and they were able to shut down the Pandas’ offense.

Ursuline outshot the Pandas, 41-32. Goff finished with six goals, while Odle had three and Koechert, Sophia Shroyer and Jones each had a pair. Tesche and Jane Burns were the other Raiders to score. The Raiders (6-2) take to the road Tuesday to meet Sanford at 4 p.m.

McCormick and Curtis had two each to lead Padua. Witherell and Cassidy also scored. The Pandas (2-6) travel to Sussex Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.

