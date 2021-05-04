Five-run fourth lifts Salesianum baseball past St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON — Salesianum scored five runs in the fourth inning to take control on the way to a 9-4 win on May 3 at Canby Park.

The Sals trailed, 2-1, after three innings, but they got right to work against the Vikings and starting pitcher Jaden Dickerson in the fourth. Conor Campbell opened with a double to right field, and he moved to third on an infield single. Zach Czarnecki grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Campbell to tie the game.

John Dunion got on base on an error, and a Ryan James single scored Czarncecki. Ben Venema then singled, knocking in Dunion, and pinch hitter Quinn Bartkowski was safe on an error as James and Venema both scored to push the Sals’ lead to 6-2.

St. Elizabeth cut a run off of that in their half of the fourth, as Luke Trout knocked in James Garrett with a ground out. The Vikings appeared ready to score again when Dickerson launched a fly ball to deep left field. James got a good read on it and caught up to the ball just where left field begins a decline.j

Campbell led off the Sals’ half of the fifth inning with a shot in the same general direction as Dickerson’s ball, only his found its way down the hill. He circled the bases for a home run. Sallies added two final runs in the seventh.

Campbell was the offensive standout for the Sals. He had a single, double and home run, and he scored three times. Deuce Rzucidlo also reached base safely three times, including on a long triple to right field in the seventh, and he scored twice.

On the mound, Venema started and had three strikeouts in three-plus innings. Rzucidlo threw the final three-plus, striking out four, including the final batter looking. The Sals (8-4) travel to Saint Mark’s on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. start.

For the Vikings, Dickerson, Matt Trout and Nate Beringer combined for four strikeouts. Beringer and Andrew Spychalski each reached base three times and scored a run. St. Elizabeth (5-10) begins a three-game road trip on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Tower Hill.