Four Spartans score in Saint Mark’s High School’s field hockey win: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s scored three times during an opportunistic and deciding second quarter in a 6-0 field hockey win over Padua on Sept. 26 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The Spartans improved to 5-1 with the victory.

An early goal by Keiran Haywood staked the Spartans to a 1-0 lead, but the Pandas cranked up the pressure after that and were on the offensive for much of the first half. At one point, Padua earned three consecutive penalty corners, forcing Spartans keeper Cate Jones to make a stop on the final one.

The Pandas kept the heat on into the second, but they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. Saint Mark’s went on offense and drove down the field, geting their first corner of the quarter, and they didn’t miss. Emersyn O’Leary inbounded to Katie Hanich, and she sent a blast through everyone before it smashed into the back of the cage with 10:07 to go.

Hanich sent a shot off the left post later in the quarter, but the next chance went into the net. This time, Brynn Eyler took a few whacks at a loose ball in the crease, finally getting it past Pandas goalie Taylor Kozink. Then, with time in the first half expired, Haywood picked up her second of the day, this time off a penalty corner.

The second half began in cool, dry conditions, but the rain eventually moved through. That didn’t deter the Spartans’ offense, which unofficially had eight penalty corners in the third quarter, although Padua turned all of them away, with Kozink making a number of saves. Saint Mark’s added its final two goals in the fourth, with Eyler and Marcey Kappes scoring.

The Spartans finished with a 21-7 shot advantage. They visit Sussex Tech on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The Pandas (3-4) take on Caravel on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium.

