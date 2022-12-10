Gillian Cantagallo scores 15 to lead Saint Mark’s girls basketball past Laurel: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Laurel’s #4 hit a three-point shot to open the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ girls basketball game at Saint Mark’s on Dec. 9, but the Spartans responded by putting up the next 14 points on their way to a 61-22 win on Tom Rosa Court.

Gillian Cantagallo was featured prominently during the run. She hit a 15-foot jumper to make the score 24-6, then added the next six points for her own personal 8-0 streak. The teams played an even third quarter, but the Spartans had a hot fourth quarter as the entire roster had a chance to get minutes.

Cantagallo led the Spartans with 15 points, while Lauren McDonald added 13. Ten Spartans entered the scoring column. Saint Mark’s improved to 3-1 and hosts Red Lion on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Laurel got 15 points from Carlie Venables. The Bulldogs (1-2) visit Delmar for a 4:30 p.m. tip on Tuesday.

All photos by Mike Lang.