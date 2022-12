Father Joseph W. McQuaide led the reflection Dec. 9 for Diocese of Wilmington employees at the annual Advent Day of Reflection at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.

Father McQuaide, judicial vicar and chancellor of the diocese, spoke on the “O Antiphons.”

The day included Mass celebrated by Bishop Koenig and concelebrated by Msgr. Steven Hurley, vicar general, Father Glenn Evers, vicar for clergy, and Father McQuaide.