High school sports in Diocese of Wilmington reaches midpoint, with action heating up

The week gets off to a slow start because of the federal holiday, with just the Saint Mark’s wrestling team scheduled to be in action on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But after that, it’s back to a more normal schedule as the winter seasons get through the midpoint.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
Padua (5-5) at Hodgson (2-3), 5 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (8-2) at Delaware Military (6-2), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans travel to the dome to meet the Seahawks. Saint Mark’s has won three straight, while DMA will be seeking to end a two-game skid. The two teams have just two seniors among them; both play for the Seahawks.
Wednesday
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3), 4:30 p.m.
Odyssey Charter (1-8) at St. Elizabeth (6-2), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline (5-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Archmere (4-4), 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Delaware Military, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Polytech (2-7), 2 p.m.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (8-1) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 7:15 p.m. Both the Vikings and the Spartans have had very good seasons thus far. St. Elizabeth is coming off a nailbiting win over surprising Conrad, while the Spartans’ lone loss has come to Middletown, perhaps the state’s best team thus far. This game promises to be an uptempo, fun affair.
Wednesday
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-9), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (5-2), 6 p.m.
Friday
Archmere (3-3) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
First State Military (0-8) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
William Penn (7-1) at Salesianum (2-6), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday
First State Military (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (0-1) and Woodbridge (1-0) at Wilmington Charter (0-0), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (2-1), 6 p.m.
Salesianum (0-1) at Smyrna (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) vs. Kent County, 4 p.m., Chestertown YMCA (boys only)
Newark Charter (3-1) vs. Padua (3-1), 7:45 p.m., Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)
Thursday
Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Easton Area YMCA (boys only)
Tower Hill (2-4 boys, 6-0 girls) vs. Salesianum (5-0)/Ursuline (4-0), 3:30 p.m., H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club
Friday
Archmere (1-4-1 boys, 1-5 girls) vs. Brandywine (7-0 boys, 7-0 girls), 3:45 p.m., Claymont Elementary
Saturday
Salesianum/Padua at Wilmington Charter (1-0 boys, 0-2 girls), 11 a.m.