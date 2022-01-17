High school sports in Diocese of Wilmington reaches midpoint, with action heating up

The week gets off to a slow start because of the federal holiday, with just the Saint Mark’s wrestling team scheduled to be in action on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But after that, it’s back to a more normal schedule as the winter seasons get through the midpoint.

Girls basketball

Tuesday

Padua (5-5) at Hodgson (2-3), 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-2) at Delaware Military (6-2), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans travel to the dome to meet the Seahawks. Saint Mark’s has won three straight, while DMA will be seeking to end a two-game skid. The two teams have just two seniors among them; both play for the Seahawks.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3), 4:30 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (1-8) at St. Elizabeth (6-2), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline (5-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (4-4), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Delaware Military, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Polytech (2-7), 2 p.m.

Boys basketball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (8-1) at Saint Mark’s (7-1), 7:15 p.m. Both the Vikings and the Spartans have had very good seasons thus far. St. Elizabeth is coming off a nailbiting win over surprising Conrad, while the Spartans’ lone loss has come to Middletown, perhaps the state’s best team thus far. This game promises to be an uptempo, fun affair.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-9), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (5-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

Archmere (3-3) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

First State Military (0-8) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

William Penn (7-1) at Salesianum (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday

First State Military (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (0-1) and Woodbridge (1-0) at Wilmington Charter (0-0), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (2-0) at Tower Hill (2-1), 6 p.m.

Salesianum (0-1) at Smyrna (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) vs. Kent County, 4 p.m., Chestertown YMCA (boys only)

Newark Charter (3-1) vs. Padua (3-1), 7:45 p.m., Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Thursday

Easton vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:15 p.m., Easton Area YMCA (boys only)

Tower Hill (2-4 boys, 6-0 girls) vs. Salesianum (5-0)/Ursuline (4-0), 3:30 p.m., H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club

Friday

Archmere (1-4-1 boys, 1-5 girls) vs. Brandywine (7-0 boys, 7-0 girls), 3:45 p.m., Claymont Elementary

Saturday

Salesianum/Padua at Wilmington Charter (1-0 boys, 0-2 girls), 11 a.m.