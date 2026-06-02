High school sports season winds to a close for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington with soccer championships, baseball tournament start

Only two high school sports remain without champions in Delaware, and by the end of the week, that number will be cut in half. Girls soccer will crown two champions on June 7, and Catholic school teams remain in both of those brackets, and three Catholic schools are competing in baseball, which had one first-round game on June 1, with all others on June 2.

Saint Mark’s and Archmere are battling for the title in Division II girls soccer, with Padua still alive in Division I. Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Archmere are fighting for baseball supremacy.

Tickets for all DIAA tournament games must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/aap/school/DIAA.

Baseball

Tuesday, June 2

No. 24 Dover (8-9) at No. 9 Saint Mark’s (12-6), 4 p.m. The Senators defeated St. Georges in their last game of the regular season to earn a spot in the field, but the Spartans will not be taking them lightly. Dover has a win over Salesianum and dropped some close decisions against tournament teams.

No. 22 William Penn (10-8) at No. 11 Archmere (11-7), 4 p.m. The Auks held their own against a very challenging schedule, and the Colonials are always ready to battle. This could be a low-scoring affair depending on the pitching matchup.

Thursday, June 4

Winner of Dover-Saint Mark’s at No. 8 Sussex Central, 4 p.m.

Winner of William Penn-Archmere at No. 6 Lake Forest, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Indian River (13-6) at No. 7 Salesianum (13-5), 4 p.m. The Sals and Indians have met for the past few seasons, including an early season affair this year. That was a 5-1 Sals win. IR overcame a slow start and has won nine of its last 10, including a first-round victory over Smyrna. The Sals have won three straight that includes one over the top seed in the tournament, Conrad.

Saturday, June 6

Quarterfinals, times and locations to be determined

Girls soccer

Wednesday, June 3

Division II semifinal

No. 10 Archmere (9-6-1)vs. No. 3 Saint Mark’s (9-2-3), 7:30 p.m. at Dover High School. These teams are not strangers. Saint Mark’s defeated the Auks, 2-0, in late April with two quick goals in the middle of the second half. Archmere has gotten to this point with upset wins over the seventh- and second-seeded teams in the field.

Division I semifinal

No. 4 Padua (9-4-2) vs. No. 1 Appoquinimink (13-1-1), 7:30 p.m. at Newark Charter High School. Padua is looking for revenge against the Lady Jaguars, who took a 2-0 decision over the Pandas in April. That was one of just four games in which Appo has been held to two goals or fewer; their loss was a forfeit.

Sunday, June 7

Division II championship

Winner of Archmere-Saint Mark’s vs. winner of No. 9 Sanford-No. 5 Wilmington Friends, 1 p.m. at Newark Charter High School.

Division I championship

Winner of Padua-Appoquinimink vs. winner of No. 3 Middletown-No. 2 Odessa, 3:30 p.m. at Newark Charter High School