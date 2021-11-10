It takes double overtime, but Archmere advances in DIAA Division II soccer tourney: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The seventh-seeded Archmere soccer team opened the first round of the DIAA Division II soccer tournament against the No. 10 Sussex Academy on Nov. 9, and the game almost lasted until the 10th. Eighty minutes wasn’t enough, and it wasn’t until sophomore Karol Diaz scored the golden goal in the 99th minute that the Auks earned a 1-0 win at Abessinio Stadium.

The Auks will travel to second-seeded Caravel on Saturday for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal battle.

Archmere came into the tournament on a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight. The Auks had a lot of possession time in the first half, but most of it was in midfield. They did get a few corner kicks, and Seahawks goalie Tyler Hudson was forced to make a save on a loose ball in the box before Ben Meredith could get to it in the 37th minute.

The second half saw the Seahawks get a few chances but nothing from close in on Niko Triantafillou. The Auks missed the net a few times off corner kicks in the 68th and 70th minutes. They almost got on the board in the 75th on a shot by Austin Curtis that was knocked away by Hudson.

The teams didn’t get any chances in the first 15-minute overtime, but Diaz buried the first scoring chance in the second extra session. Diaz’s golden goal was assisted by Mark Chua.

Both teams finished with six shots on goal, but the Auks had a 8-0 advantage on corner kicks. Triantafillou finished with six saves in the net for the Auks, who improved to 11-5.

Hudson had five saves for the Seahawks, who finished the year 8-8.

