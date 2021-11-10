‘Adopt a Senior Oblate’ fosters connections among grateful Catholics and longtime priests — Vocations Awareness Week

The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales have had a long, distinguished history of service in the Diocese of Wilmington, and a new program allows people to support the priests and brothers who have made that history possible.

“Adopt a Senior Oblate” was an idea that took root during the coronavirus pandemic, said Oblate Father Jack Kolodziej, the director of development for the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province. He was a member of an Oblate council that included, among others, Oblate Fathers Lewis Fiorelli and Michael Murray and that was talking about ways to support the men during the pandemic.

The program connects Oblates to supporters around the country. Those who sign up are remembered in intentions at daily Mass by an Oblate priest or brother, and in personal and community prayers. Adopt a Senior Oblate also raises money to help care for these men, although Father Kolodziej said the financial piece is only part of the equation.

Some of the older men, he said, have felt isolated at their residences, including the Oblate retirement home in Childs, Md. Visitation was stopped during the pandemic and is still limited.

“It really has been a great boost for our older guys who aren’t as involved in day-to-day ministry,” Father Kolodziej said.

He said the congregation was amazed at the amount of support for the program from the community, and from the Oblates as well.

“It’s taken off. I thought ok we’ll get a few people to write a letter. Especially when I took over this job in May. I was more than pleasantly surprised. I was grateful,” he said.

“What I like about it, it is about relationships. It’s about people feeling connected. It’s not all former students. Someone from Florida might decide to join the program.”

The program has expanded beyond prayer. One woman “adopted” retired Oblate priest Father Neil Kilty, and he has called the woman to ask how her granddaughters are doing, Father Kolodziej said. The Oblates have embraced the idea. One of them asked if they could send Christmas cards to their supporters, and many of the priests and brothers have written to them.

Some of the folks who are participating do not know any Oblates or have a direct connection to the congregation, according to Father Kolodziej. They just want to help out and thank the men for their ministry.

Father Kolodziej said the benefits are apparent for both the Oblates. “This really gives them a renewed sense of ministering.”

The most recent numbers from the Oblates show that 779 people have enrolled in the program, connecting with 44 senior priests and brothers. All money raised from this initiative will be used to support aging and infirm Oblates, which, according to the congregation, is 40 percent of the province.