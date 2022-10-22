It takes overtime, but Saint Mark’s football snags road win at Delaware Military: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It may have taken a bit longer than preferred, but the Saint Mark’s football team — and their fans who filled Fusco Memorial Field — isn’t going to complain after it needed overtime to defeat Delaware Military Academy, 14-7, on Oct. 21.

It was the Spartans’ second overtime win of the season. They needed an extra drive in September at Newark.

Saint Mark’s kept the game scoreless with a goal-line stand late in the first quarter, and the offenses would have to try again after halftime. The Seahawks began the third quarter with the ball, and that series set the stage for the first touchdown of the night.

DMA started at its own 19, but they faced a fourth and 13 three plays later after a holding penalty negated a first-down pass reception. On that fourth down, the Seahawks tried a short snap to quarterback B.J. Alleyne, who had the option to punt. He took a quick look downfield, but the Spartans’ rush left him no time to get off a punt. Alleyne was sacked, giving Saint Mark’s the ball at the DMA 9. They kept the ball on the ground, and T.J. Martin ran up the gut on third and 2 for the first score of the night with 8:40 left in the third.

An interception by Seahawks freshman Odell Teel put DMA on track to tie the game. His pick gave the home team possession at their own 44 late in the third, and they went to work.

Kody Pharis entered as the quarterback, and he hit Dha-Feir Watts-Henry on first down for 12 yards. Later in the drive, Alleyne, back at quarterback, gained a yard on fourth down to keep the Seahawks going. The drive continued into the fourth quarter, and on another fourth down, with less than a yard to go, Watts-Henry pushed up the middle to give DMA a first and goal just inside the 10.

The Spartans had another defensive stand in mind, particularly after a delay of game call moved the Seahawks back to the 15. Malcolm Roy gained 14 of those on second down, and Watts-Henry tied the game with a one-yard plunge with 8:57 remaining.

Neither team threatened again in regulation, and it was on to the extra session, with Saint Mark’s getting the first chance to score on four downs from the 10-yard line. They wasted no time, as quarterback Chase Patalano lofted a first-down pass to the left sideline. Logan Klein grabbed the pass and bulled his way into the end zone, directly in front of a large group of Saint Mark’s students who spent the night waiting for such a moment.

Delaware Military still had a possession, but after three plays and a delay of game, they faced fourth and goal from the 13. Alleyne took the snap and began looking for a receiver. The Spartans chased Alleyne as he scrambled from one side of the field to another. Finally, he let the ball go toward the end zone, but the Spartans’ Luke DeKay ended the Seahawks’ bid to tie with an interception.

It marked the fourth time in the last five seasons that the visiting team had won this contest.

Final statistics were not available late Friday night. Saint Mark’s improved to 7-1 and returns home for its final two regular-season games beginning with Delcastle next Friday at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks (3-4) are on the road for their final three games. First up is Newark next Saturday at 11 a.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.