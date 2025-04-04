It’s a no-no: Bailey Maloney tosses no-hitter for Ursuline Academy softball: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Bailey Maloney had quite the day for the Ursuline softball team on April 3. The senior pitcher threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and at the plate she had multiple hits and runs batted in as the Raiders shut out Christiana, 12-0.

Maloney (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) struck out the side in the first inning, and she continued to tame the Vikings’ bats as the game went on. She allowed just two base runners in the game. The first reached in the third inning on a passed ball following a strikeout, and the other was on a seventh-inning walk. Of the balls put into play, most resulted in ground ball outs, although second baseman Brooke Bateman made a nice catch on a popup in short right field in the fourth.

At the plate, the Raiders scored three times in the first inning to get going. They added a single run in the second after Maloney doubled off the base of the fence in left and Caroline Lober (St. Ann Parish) singled her home. They added two more in the third and one in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, which remained the score until the seventh.

Eva Maguire singled with one out in the seventh, and after a groundout, Sky Ramos walked. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and Ella Holmes (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) knocked them in with a single to center. After two more singles, Maloney knocked in the last two runs for the Raiders with a single up the middle.

Lober and Anna Mieczkowski joined Maloney with multiple hits. The Raiders improved to 3-0 and visit MOT Charter on April 7 at 4 p.m.

Olivia Hooper had seven strikeouts for Christiana. The Vikings (1-3) are at Delcastle on April 8 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.