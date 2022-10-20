Jonathan Daniel has three goals, three assists as MOT Charter blanks St. Elizabeth in boys soccer: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Jonathan Daniel had three goals and three assists to lead MOT Charter to a 9-0 win in boys soccer for MOT Charter over St. Elizabeth on Oct. 19 at Alapocas Run State Park.

The Mustangs got the scoring started in the second minute, as Daniel sent a through ball ahead to Gabriel Arbuet, who pushed a shot to the left of Vikings goalkeeper Justin Bozzo. Bozzo made several stops, but MOT Charter kept the pressure on. Daniel and Ahmad Smith combined for four goals in an eight-minute span as the Mustangs extended their lead.

Final statistics were not available Wednesday night. The Vikings (0-10) host Dickinson on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run. MOT Charter (4-6-1) visit Delcastle on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.