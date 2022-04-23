Jonathan O’Boyle picks up first varsity baseball win as Archmere takes down Friends: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The first three batters in the Archmere lineup combined to reach base nine times on seven hits, scored seven runs and drove in four as the Auks defeated Wilmington Friends, 9-2, in baseball action on April 22. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Auks.

The Auks got things started early, collecting six hits and three runs in the bottom of the first inning off Quakers starter Corey Silberglied. Chris Albero and Matt Keen both singled sharply to left and moved up on stolen bases. Nick Zhu brought both home with a single to right field.

Silberglied retired the next batter, and Zhu was caught stealing to clear the bases, but Archmere went back to work with two outs. Frederick Jalot doubled, and a single and walk loaded the bases. Kyle Zahnow singled to center to score Jalot.

Albero started the second with his second single, and he stole second. Keen singled to center to drive Albero home, and he took second on an error. Keen took third on a single and scored on a double play.

Silberglied retired the Auks in order in the third, but Alex MacWilliams walked to open the fourth. Albero laid down a sacrifice bunt, and when the throw to first got by the fielder, both he and MacWilliams advanced another base. Keen was safe on an error, with MacWilliams scoring, and Zhu’s third single resulted in his third run batted in as Albero scored for the third time. Keen and Zhu would come home on a single by Jalot.

That was plenty of offense for Archmere starting pitcher Jonathan O’Boyle. The freshman held the Quakers to seven hits in six innings. Three of those came in the second, when Friends scored its only runs. Those were courtesy of a towering two-run home run by Avery Gaines over the fence in right field. O’Boyle would recover from that and strike out the side in the second.

He also received significant help from the Auks’ defense. Zahnow threw out a potential base stealer in the first inning, and the Auks turned a pair of double plays. One of those came in the third, After the first two Quakers reached on hits, Adin Shweiki lined out to second baseman Andrew Parker, who stepped on second base to double off the runner. The line drive also marked the first of nine straight batters retired by O’Boyle. The 10th batter singled with one out in the sixth, but the second double play took care of him.

O’Boyle exited after six innings with the two runs allowed and six strikeouts. He earned his first varsity win. Albero and Keen each had a pair of hits and scored three times. Zhu added three hits and three RBI. Jalot finished with two hits and two runs knocked in. The Auks (6-3) host St. Elizabeth on Monday at 4 p.m.

For the Quakers, Shweiki had two hits and a run scored, and Osi Chukwuocha also had a pair of hits. Silberglied struck out three in five innings, and Ryan Tattersall struck out the side in the sixth. Friends fell to 4-4 and are home Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Tatnall.

All photos by Mike Lang.