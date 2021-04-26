Lacrosse, soccer showdowns highlight the week in girls high school sports

Fields around the state will be busy all week as girls high school sports turn it up a gear as the seasons enter their second half.

Girls

Softball

Monday

Delmarva Christian (4-3) at Archmere (3-7), 3:45 p.m.

Polytech (1-9) vs. Padua (4-5), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (6-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-6), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

Padua at Red Lion (6-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Christiana (2-2) vs. Ursuline (2-3), 3:45 p.m. at Talleyville Softball Complex

Saint Mark’s (9-1) at Newark (2-3), 4 p.m.

Archmere at William Penn (8-4), 4 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Delcastle (1-3), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Middletown (5-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park

Ursuline at Delmarva Christian, noon

Padua at Delmar (5-5), 1 p.m.

Conrad (4-4) at St. Elizabeth, 2:30 p.m. at Canby Park

Soccer

Monday

Padua (7-0) at Middletown (6-2), 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (6-1) at Archmere (4-1), 3:45 p.m. The winner of this battle will be in good shape in the Diamond State Athletic Conference, although the Auks’ next opponent, Newark Charter, also is in the mix. Normally, neither of these teams has trouble scoring, but goalkeeping is also a strength of both the Force and the Auks.

Red Lion (3-4) at Ursuline (6-2), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (5-3-1) at Saint Mark’s (8-0), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (2-7) at Brandywine (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Wednesday

Padua at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Wilmington Christian (0-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Newark Charter (4-2-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

MOT Charter (1-5) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

William Penn (2-4) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (1-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Lacrosse

Monday

Dover (5-2) at Archmere (5-2), 3:45 p.m. Dover brings its tough defense to Claymont to meet the Auks. Archmere likes to give its scoreboard a workout, so this contest will be a contrast of styles.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (5-3) vs. Padua (0-5), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wednesday

Wilmington Friends (6-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-3), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Appoquinimink (1-5) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Tatnall (7-0) at Ursuline (5-1), 3:45 p.m. These Division II standouts meet on the grass at Serviam Field. Tatnall is the highest-scoring team in the state in terms of goals per game, and the Hornets also are among the stingiest, allowing just 3.6 goals per. The Raiders have been scoring almost at will, and they took powerhouse Cape Henlopen down to the wire a few weeks ago.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Polytech (4-4), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (4-5) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Padua vs. Ursuline, 4:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium