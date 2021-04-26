Lacrosse, soccer showdowns highlight the week in girls high school sports

Fields around the state will be busy all week as girls high school sports turn it up a gear as the seasons enter their second half.
Girls
Softball
Monday
Delmarva Christian (4-3) at Archmere (3-7), 3:45 p.m.
Polytech (1-9) vs. Padua (4-5), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (6-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-6), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Wednesday
Padua at Red Lion (6-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Christiana (2-2) vs. Ursuline (2-3), 3:45 p.m. at Talleyville Softball Complex
Saint Mark’s (9-1) at Newark (2-3), 4 p.m.
Archmere at William Penn (8-4), 4 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Delcastle (1-3), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Middletown (5-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Canby Park
Ursuline at Delmarva Christian, noon
Padua at Delmar (5-5), 1 p.m.
Conrad (4-4) at St. Elizabeth, 2:30 p.m. at Canby Park
Soccer
Monday
Padua (7-0) at Middletown (6-2), 3:30 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (6-1) at Archmere (4-1), 3:45 p.m. The winner of this battle will be in good shape in the Diamond State Athletic Conference, although the Auks’ next opponent, Newark Charter, also is in the mix. Normally, neither of these teams has trouble scoring, but goalkeeping is also a strength of both the Force and the Auks.
Red Lion (3-4) at Ursuline (6-2), 3:45 p.m.
Wilmington Friends (5-3-1) at Saint Mark’s (8-0), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (2-7) at Brandywine (6-1), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Wednesday
Padua at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Wilmington Christian (0-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School
Newark Charter (4-2-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (2-6), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
MOT Charter (1-5) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club
William Penn (2-4) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
A.I. DuPont (1-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Lacrosse
Monday
Dover (5-2) at Archmere (5-2), 3:45 p.m. Dover brings its tough defense to Claymont to meet the Auks. Archmere likes to give its scoreboard a workout, so this contest will be a contrast of styles.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (5-3) vs. Padua (0-5), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Wednesday
Wilmington Friends (6-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-3), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Appoquinimink (1-5) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Tatnall (7-0) at Ursuline (5-1), 3:45 p.m. These Division II standouts meet on the grass at Serviam Field. Tatnall is the highest-scoring team in the state in terms of goals per game, and the Hornets also are among the stingiest, allowing just 3.6 goals per. The Raiders have been scoring almost at will, and they took powerhouse Cape Henlopen down to the wire a few weeks ago.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Polytech (4-4), 5 p.m.
Saturday
Newark Charter (4-5) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Padua vs. Ursuline, 4:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium