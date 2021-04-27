Lauren Schurman fires two-hitter, strikes out 16 to lead Padua softball past Polytech: Photo gallery

PIKE CREEK — Padua got a dominating pitching performance from Lauren Schurman on April 26 to defeat the Polytech Panthers, 5-0, Schurman tossed a two-hitter, striking out 16 batters.

She had a 1-2-3 inning in the first and let her offense to go to work. The Pandas’ Abigail DelCollo was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a bunt single by Sara Moore, who ended up on second on that bunt trying to draw a throw. DelCollo scored on a groundout by Schurman.

The Pandas added a run in the second as Cate Shrader hit a lead off double off the top of the fence and ended up scoring on a groundout by Layla Umbriac.

Meanwhile, Schurman struck out five in a row and seven of nine. The Pandas added a run in the fourth as Schurman doubled and courtesy runner Payton Pickard ran for her. She scored on a wild pitch.

Schurman struck out the side in the fifth, and the Pandas would add two runs in their half. Sophia Mazzola began the offense with an infield single. Anastasia Watson lined a single, and DelCollo doubled home both runners.

Schurman struck out the side in the sixth and the first two batters in the seventh before getting a groundball to end it. The Pandas (5-5) travel to Red Lion for a Wednesday night game. First pitch is at 7.

Kana Minner had both hits for the Panthers as she finished 2 for 3. The Panthers (1-10) face Dover today on the road at 4:15 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.