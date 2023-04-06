Maddie Mosier posts hat trick as Padua Academy soccer gets win over Wilmington Charter School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Charter controlled the ball in their game against Padua on April 5 for much of the first five minutes, but once the Pandas got an opportunity, they seized it. A set piece off a corner kick resulted in a goal in the game’s fifth minute, sending Padua on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Force at Abessinio Stadium.

Maddie Mosier inbounded the ball on the game’s first corner to teammate Lauren Duffy, who sent it back to Mosier. She lofted a pass toward the box, and Hannah Ellett headed it out of the crowd and into the net for the early lead.

Some Padua hustle led to the second goal just five minutes later. The Pandas saved a ball inbounds in front of the bench area and moved it toward the Force net. Katherine Pappas spotted Devin Funchion in front, and Funchion sent the ball to the left of Charter keeper Kaylee Hudson and just inside the right post.

Mosier did much of the work on the Pandas’ next goal, which was her first of the night. She took a pass near midfield and dribbled her way up the middle and into the 18-yard box. There, she was knocked to the ground, resulting in a penalty kick, which she buried into the top of the net.

Hudson made a great diving stop a few minutes later, and the momentum evened out for a while, but that ended in the 31st. Olivia Shimp sent a pass to Mosier about 22 yards out. Mosier, moving to her left, fired a shot with her left foot as she was being bumped, and by the time the ball hit the net, she was horizontal on the turf.

The Force got on the board in extra time in the first half, and it was a pretty goal. Maya Hogan curled a corner kick around the traffic in front of Pandas keeper Ellie Semmel and into the far side of the net, getting Charter within three just seconds before the whistle blew to end the half.

The Force sent a shot just wide in the early stages of the second half, and another corner kick hit the top of the crossbar. The only goal of the half came in the 62nd, when Mosier got her hat trick with some deft maneuvering. She brought the ball into the box and dribbled around a few defenders before sending a blast over the keeper’s outstretched arms into the upper 90.

Padua outshot the Force, 13-4. Semmel had seven saves, and Charlotte Scalora added one after she came in late in the second half. The Pandas (4-1) begin a three-match road trip on April 19 at Saint Mark’s at 4 p.m. in a battle of the two reigning state champions.

The Force did have an edge in corner kicks, 6-5. Hudson had seven saves. Charter (3-2) visit St. Andrew’s on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.