McNesby outing includes 106 golfers, raises close to $40,000 for Catholic Youth Ministries — Photo gallery

More than 100 golfers and tournament sponsors helped raise close to $40,000 for Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministries Sept. 20 at the 31st annual Joseph A. McNesby Jr. event.

The 106 players teed off after an opening prayer from Bishop Koenig on a glorious, sunny day at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark.

The tournament included several contests during the round of golf. The putting contest was won by James Grieco, who drained the lengthy putt in one shot.

Closest to the pin was achieved by Tom Milowicki and longest drive was slammed by Joe Vogel.

Jennifer Watson, longtime member of the CYM support staff, was recognized by the golf committee with the Msgr. John Hopkins Award. The award is in appreciation for dedicated service to the Catholic Youth Organization. Her efforts enable the CYO to provide programs that touch the lives of thousands of children and young adults in the Diocese of Wilmington, according to the committee.

Top golf finishers were:

Flight A

1st Place – Corey Ferguson, Bill Livingston, Joey Vogel, and Max Vogel

2nd Place – Vince Justison, John Klaczkiewicz, Jim Malloy, and Tom Milowicki

3rd Place – Andrew Baker, Brandon Baker, Keith Baker, and Mikey Gallucio

Flight B

1st Place – Andrew Bianchino, Brian Cunningham, Paul Dorsey, and Rob Miller

2nd Place – Steve Crifasi, Bill Davis, Jason Giles, and Joe Pluscht

3rd Place – Pat Burns, Christopher Hickey, Greg Lanno, and John Logan

Flight C

1st Place – Bob Hopkins and Brian Hopkins

2nd Place – Tom Adams, John Jensen, Fred Lambert, and Josh Adams

3rd Place – Frank Bartuski, Karen Bartuski, Gary Gray, and Father Anthony Pileggi