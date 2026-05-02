Micah Nelson slams two home runs, seven runs batted in for Saint Mark’s High School baseball in win: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – It was a Micah Nelson kind of day on May 2, and the Saint Mark’s baseball team wouldn’t have it any other way. Nelson hit two home runs, was on base four times and drove in seven runs as the Spartans picked up a 12-2, five-inning win over William Penn.

The visiting Colonials got off to a quick lead when Cole Gilbert blasted a two-out home run to left field in the first inning. Penn loaded the bases against Saint Mark’s starter Tanner Emmertz, but he recorded a strike out to get out of trouble.

The Spartans’ offense kicked into gear in the second. Ben Quinn doubled down the left-field line to open the inning, and Nelson followed with a dinger under the scoreboard in right. It was the first high school home run for Nelson. Saint Mark’s added another run in the inning. Owen Duffy walked and eventually scored on a throwing error.

Gilbert got one of those runs back in the third, taking Emmertz deep to left for his second homer. Saint Mark’s, however, widened the lead with a five-run third.

Graham Clark doubled to the deepest part of center field to start the rally. Quinn walked, bringing up Nelson. He worked Colonials starter Michael Baker to a deep count, fouling off a few pitches, before launching a shot down the right-field line. The only question was whether the ball would stay fair. It did, and the three-run bomb increased the lead to 6-2.

Saint Mark’s wasn’t done. With one out, Adam Meehan doubled. He scored on an error, and the final run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.

Cole Dugan relieved Emmertz to start the fourth, and the Spartans’ defense made its presence felt. The first out of the inning came on a caught stealing, and after another Colonials single, Dugan struck out a batter for the second out, and catcher John Nich caught the runner at first straying too far from the bag, and he was thrown out for a double play.

After the first two Spartans walked in the bottom of the fourth, Nelson singled to right to score Clark. A walk loaded the bases, and Quinn scored on a wild pitch. Saint Mark’s scored two more on bases-loaded walks in the fifth to end the game.

In addition to Nelson, Quinn reached base four times and scored three runs. Clark was on base twice and scored both times. Emmertz allowed two singles along with the homers, and he struck out three in three innings. Dugan surrendered three singles and struck out two. Saint Mark’s is at Avon Grove (Pa.) on May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Baker and relief pitcher Jaiden Maichle combined to strike out six Spartans in four innings. William Penn (6-6) hits the road on May 8 to take on Delmarva Christian at Sports on the Beach in Georgetown.

Photos by Mike Lang.