Naples soccer champs welcomed at Vatican by Pope Leo, who reminds them credit is shared by all who work toward same goal

After days of frenzied celebrations in Naples, members of Italy’s champion soccer team arrived at the Vatican for a papal audience but seemed unsure of the protocol.

In a video released by Vatican Media, the players and coaches stood May 27 when Pope Leo XIV entered the Clementine Hall, and scattered applause began from the back of the room before everyone joined in.

“Maybe they did not want to applaud because the press says that I am a ‘Romanista,'” or supporter of the Rome team, Pope Leo said. “Not everything you read in the press is true!”

The Naples team, Napoli, won the series A championship May 23 by beating Cagliari 2-0.

In his formal speech to the team, Pope Leo emphasized how the championship is the culmination of a long period of dedication and teamwork, involving not just the players and coaches, but trainers and other staff.

And the social witness of that in a country like Italy where soccer is hugely popular, he said, is a valuable example of the importance of “the talents of individuals being placed at the service of the whole.”

Pope Leo also told them, “Congratulations from a lady who is cooking for me these days and who is from Naples and said to tell you, ‘Best wishes.’ Signora Rosa would like to be here today, too; she’s a big fan.”