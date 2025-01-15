Padua Academy overwhelms Wilmington Friends School for basketball victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Padua came out on fire from the field, and the Pandas overwhelmed Wilmington Friends in a 69-43 victory on Jan. 14. The Quakers entered the game with a 5-1 record, but they had not met an opponent with an offense as potent as Padua. That, combined with a height advantage, allowed the Pandas to build an insurmountable early.

Kai Dwirantwi hit a mid-range jumper to open the scoring, but Pandas point guard Abby Hayes (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) gave a preview of what was to come with back-to-back three-point shots as Padua put up the first eight points of the evening. They also had success inside, going to the free throw line eight times in the first quarter and making six.

Padua also capitalized on a significant rebounding advantage, exemplified by one sequence late in the first quarter. Lilianna DiMarco (St. John the Beloved Parish) pulled down an offensive rebound, then proceeded to put up three shots before the third one fell through the hoop.

The Pandas added four more three-pointers in the second quarter, two of them coming from Abby Grillo. Sophia Baffone (St. John the Beloved Parish) also had a triple, finishing with seven in the quarter after being shutout in the first.

After the starting five had finished their business for the evening, the reserves had a chance to get some significant playing time. Lidia Hewes (St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, Avondale, Pa.) had four points in the fourth, while Gilianna Gaudioso thrilled the crowd with a pair from long distance.

Grillo (St. John the Beloved Parish) led the Pandas with 19 points, with Hayes scoring 15. Padua (8-3) heads to Dover on Saturday to meet the Lady Senators at 2:15 p.m.

For the Quakers, Ryan Weigand had 19, and Gia Cottone added 9. Friends (5-2) will host Tower Hill on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.