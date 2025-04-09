Padua Academy rallies for soccer tie against undefeated Charter School of Wilmington: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — After falling behind Wilmington Charter late in the first half of their soccer game on April 8, Padua found another gear for the rest of the evening. The Pandas scored the tying goal in the second half, but, despite being in firm control of the play on the Abessinio Stadium turf, they could not notch the go-ahead score in a 1-1 tie with the Force.

On a cold, windy night, most of the first half took place in the middle of the field. Charter sent several passes down the right side, but the Pandas’ defense was equal to the task. Pandas keeper Ellie Semmel (St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, Avondale, Pa.) came up with a save in the 15th minute, but that was one of the few times she had her name called in the half.

Finally, in the 38th minute, the Force got the game’s first goal. Rachel Hilton sent a pass to Alexa Guarneri, and her quick shot sailed high into the short side past Semmel.

Padua came out for the second half with a sense of urgency, and they maintained possession for much of the balance of the game. Emme Mulvena (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) had a shot smothered in the 43rd, and a second effort by Mallory Kehner (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) was chipped over the net. Two minutes later, Alexis Greenjack (St. Agnes Parish, West Chester, Pa.) sent a free kick through traffic directly into the hands of Force keeper Larysa Pohorylo.

A corner kick from the Pandas in the 59th minute sailed into the mass of humanity in front of Pohorylo, but she was able to come out and snag the ball out of the air before Padua could do any damage.

Finally, after two more saves from the Force, the Pandas got on the board. Audrey Kehner intercepted a Charter pass and sent the ball to Mallory Kehner. Her left-footed shot from about 25 yards out floated over Pohorylo and into the upper reaches of the net, and with 16 minutes remaining in regulation, it was 1-1.

Padua earned one corner kick late in the first overtime, but the ball sailed through the crease and was cleared. Mulvena had a shot stopped early in the second OT, and in the final minutes, Pohorylo stopped Caitlin Igo (Our Lady of Fatima Parish) twice.

Padua outshot Charter, 15-5, and had all seven corner kicks. Semmel had four saves. The Pandas (2-3-1), unbeaten in their last three, will host Smyrna on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Delaware Football Club in Hockessin.

Pohorylo finished with seven saves for the Force, who are now 4-0-1. Charter is on the road Thursday at MOT Charter with a 3:30 p.m. start.

Photos by Mike Lang.