Padua Academy softball walks off vs. Sussex Academy with three-run seventh inning: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – Padua faced a four-run deficit midway through its softball game on April 18 against Sussex Tech, but the Pandas clawed back and claimed the victory in walkoff style on a single by Shay Chesworth that scored her older sister, Leigh. The 7-6 win at Brandywood Softball snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Seahawks used four consecutive singles to score four runs in the top of the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie. Padua got out of the inning when first baseman Amber Kelly caught a line drive, then threw to second base to double off the runner.

The Pandas started on the comeback trail in their half of the fourth. Reagan Maus singled to center to open the inning, and Kaia Bennett tripled to deep left to drive her home. Sussex Academy turned a double play of its own on the next play, cutting down Bennett at the plate following a fly ball to center.

The offense continued in the fifth for Padua. Kendall Reilly and Ellie Hill both singled and advanced on a wild pitch. After a popup out, the Seahawks intentionally walked Leigh Chesworth (Assumption BVM Parish, West Grove, Pa.) to load the bases. Maus foiled that strategy with a single to center that scored two runs. The Seahawks were able to escape any further damage, but their lead was one.

Sussex Academy added a run in the sixth without a hit, and that was the situation heading into the Pandas’ last turn at bat. Hill slapped an infield single and stole second. She scored when Quinn Miracle singled, and Miracle advanced all the way to third on the throw from the outfield to the plate. After a pitching change, Leigh Chesworth drove a single to center field, tying the score.

The Seahawks issued two intentional walks to load the bases, setting up a force play at the plate. Shay Chesworth (Assumption BVM Parish, West Grove, Pa.) took care of that, however, sending a ball over the drawn-in rightfielder and igniting a celebration among the Pandas.

Padua (4-3) begins a busy week on the road April 20 at Indian River at 4:15 p.m. Sussex Academy (4-4) opens a four-game home stand against First State Military on April 21 at 4:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.