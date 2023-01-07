Padua basketball advances to play for Quaker Classic championship with win over MOT Charter: Photo gallery

ALAPOCAS — A 9-0 run that covered the final four minutes of the first quarter sparked Padua in a 52-25 victory over MOT Charter on Jan. 6 at the Quaker Classic at Wilmington Friends School in Alapocas. Padua snapped a four-game losing streak with the resounding win.

A steal by Grace Trerotola and feed to Abby Hayes got the run started, and the Pandas’ defensive pressure created some other offensive opportunities. After a free throw by Val McIntyre, Hayes hit a three-pointer, and Lilianna DiMarco took a shot that hit the rim and backboard before falling through for another three to end the run.

DiMarco played a key role in the second quarter as the Pandas expanded their lead. She found herself open underneath more than once, turning passes into assists and getting a few buckets off rebounds. The Mustangs did their best to stay within shouting distance heading into the second half, scoring four points in the final 33 seconds, but they trailed by 16 at the break.

A field goal by Yasmin Williams to open the second half brought the Mustangs to within 14, but Padua outscored them, 14-1, over the balance of the third. Trerotola was busy during this stretch, as was Bridget Casey, who scored twice inside.

Trerotola had 13 to lead the Pandas, while Paige Degnan had 10. Padua (2-5) will meet the host school, Wilmington Friends, at 1 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.

For MOT Charter, Daphney Sapp led with eight points. The Mustangs fell to 3-4 and meet William Penn on Saturday at Friends.

All photos by Mike Lang.