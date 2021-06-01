Padua, Saint Mark’s vie for girls soccer titles, golf tees off as high school sports come to a close

A high school sports season that began with so much uncertainty will come to a conclusion this week as the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association holds its final state championship games, along with its final golf competition.

Soccer

Tuesday

Division I: No. 3 Smyrna (14-3) vs. No. 1 Padua (15-1), 5 p.m. at Dover High School. The Pandas will attempt to win their 11th state championship against an Eagles squad making its first appearance in the title game. Padua features balanced scoring from, among others, Brieana Hallo and Maddie Mosier, while Smyrna’s attack is centered largely around Hannah Osborne and dynamic freshman Desiree Zapata.

Division II: No. 2 Saint Mark’s (17-0) vs. No. 1 Caravel (14-1), 7:30 p.m. at Dover High School. The Spartans bring their high-powered offense in search of the school’s first championship since 2008. Their top goal scorers are Alyssa Ruggeri and Maddie Schepers, but there are other weapons as well. The Buccaneers have won five of the six Division II titles since girls soccer went to two divisions in 2014. They are capable scorers as well, with Caitlin St. Leger and Gabby Marte among their weapons.

Tuesday-Wednesday

Golf

The high school golf championship takes place Tuesday and Wednesday at Maple Dale Golf Club in Dover. The top 96 golfers in Delaware will tee off beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and the individual and team champions will be determined on Wednesday. High school golf in Delaware is a co-ed sport. Catholic school participants, and their tee times, are listed below.

8:10 a.m.: Andrew Clark, Archmere; Brendan Harrington, Archmere; and Patrick Maxwell, Salesianum

8:20 a.m.: Kristof Kopecky, Salesianum; Ryan Hsieh, Archmere; and Leo McTaggart, Salesianum

8:30 a.m.: Sam Donnelly, Salesianum; Jake Brady, Salesianum; and Will Ralsten, Saint Mark’s

8:40 a.m.: Tom King, Salesianum; and Alexander Holt, Archmere

8:50 a.m.: Carter Kowalski, Archmere

9 a.m.: Luke Najera, Saint Mark’s

9:10 a.m.: Ella Aghajanian, Padua

9:30 a.m.: Colin Kilby, Saint Mark’s; Devin Smith, Saint Mark’s; and Rawley Florax, Archmere

9:40 a.m.: Andrew Fuska, Saint Mark’s

9:50 a.m.: Jack Cleary, Saint Mark’s