Regular seasons end this week for Delaware Catholic high school sports teams

Eight weeks of the busiest of the high school sports seasons wrap up this week in every sport except girls lacrosse, track and field, and boys volleyball, which are already into the postseason. For some teams, these games are good tune-ups for their tournaments, while others are still playing for a chance to get into the playoffs.

There are several entertaining games on the schedule, beginning Monday with a soccer showdown in Claymont. The regular-season action comes to an end on Saturday with some softball and another challenge for Salesianum lacrosse.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Middletown (7-8) at Archmere (9-6), 4 p.m.

St. Georges (11-5) at Saint Mark’s (14-2), 4:15 p.m. The Hawks have flown a bit under the radar this season, but they have just one loss in Blue Hen Conference Flight A, along with Appoquinimink and William Penn. The Spartans have wins over both Appo and Penn; can they make it a trifecta?

St. Elizabeth (11-6) at Salesianum (9-7), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Tower Hill (13-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Middletown, 4 p.m.

Sussex Tech (13-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Conrad (13-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (10-4) at Middletown (14-0), 6:45 p.m. Two teams enjoying stellar seasons wrap up the regular season under the lights at Cavalier Stadium. The Spartans will try to hand the Cavs a senior night loss while gaining some momentum heading into the postseason. The tournament field will be announced Sunday.

Wednesday

Archmere (11-3) at Caesar Rodney (11-3), 7 p.m. The Auks and Riders both get a good test to end the regular season. Entering this game, the teams had scored the same number of goals, although the Auks are allowing one fewer per contest.

Saturday

Salesianum (9-3) vs. Kiski Prep (Pa.), 1 p.m. at Cedar Lane Regional Park, Bel Air, Md.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Conrad (10-6) at Salesianum (15-0), 6 p.m. Quarterfinals of DIAA state tournament. The Sals defeated Conrad, 3-0, on April 3, but the Red Wolves pushed Sallies to the limit. The first set went extra points, and the second was 25-23. Tickets are $5 and available only at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Thursday

Winner of Conrad-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 5 Delcastle-No. 4 Delaware Military, 6 p.m. at the higher seed.

Tennis

Monday

Archmere (10-2) at Odessa (9-1), 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Friday-Saturday

DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School. Meet starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available only at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Girls

Lacrosse

Tuesday

No. 12 Newark Charter (9-6) at No. 5 Ursuline (9-4-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 9 Saint Mark’s (10-4) at No. 8 Wilmington Charter (11-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Winner of No. 11 Sanford-No. 6 Tower Hill at No. 3 Archmere (14-1), 11 a.m.

Softball

Monday

Padua (9-5) at Mount Pleasant (3-13), 3:30 p.m.

Brandywine (8-8) at Archmere (7-7), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Milford (12-3) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Concord (6-8) at Saint Mark’s (14-2), 4 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (13-3) vs. Ursuline (4-8), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Wednesday

Wilmington Charter (8-6) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Odyssey Charter (8-5) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere at Seaford (7-8), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Middletown (11-3), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (10-4), noon at Midway Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (5-8) at William Penn (3-10), 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink (11-3) at Archmere (11-2), 4 p.m. This game will serve as a good test for both teams as they head into their respective state tournaments. The Jaguars have given up just five goals all season, three of those in their first game.

Tuesday

Tatnall (2-12) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-13), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday

Dickinson (2-10-1) at Ursuline, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (8-5), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (12-2) at Sanford (4-8-1), 4 p.m.

Track and field

Friday-Saturday

DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School. Meet starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available only at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

Tennis

Monday

Padua (6-5) at Wilmington Charter (8-4), 3:30 p.m.

Sanford (5-8) vs. Ursuline (9-3), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Odessa (9-1) at Archmere (11-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua at Archmere, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (8-5), 3:30 p.m.