Regular seasons wrap up, postseasons begin for Catholic school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington

This week marks the end of the regular season for most of the high school spring sports, and several state tournaments will be taking place as well. Some teams are not advancing to the postseason, so this will be the final athletic activity of the scholastic year.

A few baseball games jump off the schedule. Salesianum hosts Sussex Central on Monday in a rematch of last year’s semifinal game, and on Thursday, Saint Mark’s welcomes Cape Henlopen in a meeting of the top two teams in Delaware. In boys lacrosse, both Archmere and Saint Mark’s are closing out the regular season with challenging tuneups for the postseason.

In girls action, the soccer schedule holds the most compelling action. Saint Mark’s hosts Padua to begin the week as both teams move toward the postseason, and Archmere has a tough battle at Wilmington Friends.

All DIAA committees except golf will meet by Saturday to determine the tournament fields. Track and field championships will be held this weekend at Dover High School, and tennis, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball will begin postseason play. As they are posted, tournament brackets can be found at https://education.delaware.gov/diaa/sport_championships/tournament-brackets/.

Boys

Baseball

Monday, May 12

McKean (6-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-11), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Germantown Academy (Pa.) at Saint Mark’s (14-1), 4 p.m.

Sussex Central (11-4) at Salesianum (11-4), 5:30 p.m. The Golden Knights travel north to meet the Sals. Salesianum defeated Central the last time they met, in the DIAA tournament semifinals last season. This year, both are having good seasons and will be playing in the postseason again.

Tuesday, May 13

Sussex Tech (10-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Archmere (8-8) at Sanford (14-2), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

Cape Henlopen (14-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Cape brings the state’s highest-scoring offense to New Castle County in a battle of state title contenders. The Vikings have two one-run wins on their schedule, while every other victory has been by at least four runs. Saint Mark’s pitching has been up to the task this season, with contributions from plenty of arms.

Friday, May 16

Indian River (11-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Sanford, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, May 13

MIAA semfinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA

Salesianum (11-2) at Tatnall (10-2), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (10-2) at Middletown (6-6), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Archmere (9-4) at Caesar Rodney (8-5), 7 p.m. State tournament seeding could be on the line when the Auks travel to Camden to meet the Riders. Archmere has challenged itself this season, and that continues against CR.

Thursday, May 15

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (8-5), 3:30 p.m. A busy week for the Spartans continues at Wilmington Charter, where Saint Mark’s will continue to fine tune before another trip to the state tournament. Scoring goals has not been a problem for the Spartans, who sit atop the state in goals per game.

Friday, May 16

Tower Hill (1-12) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Tatnall at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, May 13

No. 11 Odyssey (10-5) at No. 6 Archmere (13-2), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Indian River (9-5) at No. 2 Salesianum (15-1), 6 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Winner of Odyssey-Archmere vs. winner of No. 14 Concord-No. 3 Caesar Rodney, 6 p.m. at highest seed

Winner of Indian River-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 10 Cape Henlopen-No. 7 Christiana, 6 p.m. at highest seed

Tennis

Monday, May 12

Sanford (6-7) at Salesianum (6-7), 3:$5 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

DIAA state tournament, first and second rounds, various locations

Track

Friday, May 16-Saturday, May 17

DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School

Girls

Softball

Monday, May 12

MOT Charter (2-10) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-6), 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park

Ursuline (7-6) at Archmere (9-6), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3) at Arcadia (Va.), 4 p.m.

Sussex Central (7-9) at Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

St. Elizabeth at Glasgow (1-9), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (9-5) at Cape Henlopen (17-0), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Concord (12-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Georges (9-6) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

Ss. Peter and Paul at Seaford (3-10), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at William Penn (1-13), 4 p.m.

Padua at Milford (7-6), 4:!5 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Mount Pleasant (6-8) vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Indian River (7-8) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Archmere vs. Padua, 4:15 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Saturday, May 17

Laurel (8-8) vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Brandywine High School

Brandywine vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Soccer

Monday, May 12

Padua (6-5-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 3:15 p.m. Saint Mark’s continues with what is one of the toughest regular-season schedules in the state as the tournament nears. Don’t be fooled by the Pandas’ record; they have also faced a difficult schedule and will be a worthy foe for this matinee.

Concord (9-4) at Ursuline (7-6), 4 p.m.

Archmere (8-4) at Wilmington Friends (11-2), 4:15 p.m. The Quakers are the highest-scoring team in Division II, but the Auks have allowed just one goal in their past five games, all wins.

Tuesday, May 13

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (9-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Archmere at Sanford (3-10), 4:30 p.m.

Padua at Caesar Rodney (9-3-1), 5:30 p.m.

Smyrna (2-11) at Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, May 13

Tower Hill (13-0) vs. Padua (4-10), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Wilmington Charter (5-8) at Ursuline (4-10), 4:30 p.m.

Hodgson (7-6) at Saint Mark’s (9-4), 6 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, May 12

Ursuline (8-4) at St. Andrew’s (7-4), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Tatnall (0-13), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (13-0) at Tower Hill (10-0), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Padua (9-4) at Sanford (7-6), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (3-8), 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

DIAA state tournament, first and second rounds, various locations

Track

Friday, May 16-Saturday, May 17

DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School