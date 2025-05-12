Regular seasons wrap up, postseasons begin for Catholic school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington

This week marks the end of the regular season for most of the high school spring sports, and several state tournaments will be taking place as well. Some teams are not advancing to the postseason, so this will be the final athletic activity of the scholastic year.
A few baseball games jump off the schedule. Salesianum hosts Sussex Central on Monday in a rematch of last year’s semifinal game, and on Thursday, Saint Mark’s welcomes Cape Henlopen in a meeting of the top two teams in Delaware. In boys lacrosse, both Archmere and Saint Mark’s are closing out the regular season with challenging tuneups for the postseason.
In girls action, the soccer schedule holds the most compelling action. Saint Mark’s hosts Padua to begin the week as both teams move toward the postseason, and Archmere has a tough battle at Wilmington Friends.
All DIAA committees except golf will meet by Saturday to determine the tournament fields. Track and field championships will be held this weekend at Dover High School, and tennis, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball will begin postseason play. As they are posted, tournament brackets can be found at https://education.delaware.gov/diaa/sport_championships/tournament-brackets/.
Boys
Baseball
Monday, May 12
McKean (6-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-11), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Germantown Academy (Pa.) at Saint Mark’s (14-1), 4 p.m.
Sussex Central (11-4) at Salesianum (11-4), 5:30 p.m. The Golden Knights travel north to meet the Sals. Salesianum defeated Central the last time they met, in the DIAA tournament semifinals last season. This year, both are having good seasons and will be playing in the postseason again.
Tuesday, May 13
Sussex Tech (10-5) at Saint Mark’s, 4:15 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Salesianum, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
Archmere (8-8) at Sanford (14-2), 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 15
Cape Henlopen (14-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Cape brings the state’s highest-scoring offense to New Castle County in a battle of state title contenders. The Vikings have two one-run wins on their schedule, while every other victory has been by at least four runs. Saint Mark’s pitching has been up to the task this season, with contributions from plenty of arms.
Friday, May 16
Indian River (11-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Salesianum at Sanford, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 13
MIAA semfinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA
Salesianum (11-2) at Tatnall (10-2), 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (10-2) at Middletown (6-6), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
Archmere (9-4) at Caesar Rodney (8-5), 7 p.m. State tournament seeding could be on the line when the Auks travel to Camden to meet the Riders. Archmere has challenged itself this season, and that continues against CR.
Thursday, May 15
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (8-5), 3:30 p.m. A busy week for the Spartans continues at Wilmington Charter, where Saint Mark’s will continue to fine tune before another trip to the state tournament. Scoring goals has not been a problem for the Spartans, who sit atop the state in goals per game.
Friday, May 16
Tower Hill (1-12) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
Tatnall at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, May 13
No. 11 Odyssey (10-5) at No. 6 Archmere (13-2), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Indian River (9-5) at No. 2 Salesianum (15-1), 6 p.m.
Friday, May 16
Winner of Odyssey-Archmere vs. winner of No. 14 Concord-No. 3 Caesar Rodney, 6 p.m. at highest seed
Winner of Indian River-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 10 Cape Henlopen-No. 7 Christiana, 6 p.m. at highest seed
Monday, May 12
Sanford (6-7) at Salesianum (6-7), 3:$5 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
DIAA state tournament, first and second rounds, various locations
Friday, May 16-Saturday, May 17
DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School
Girls
Softball
Monday, May 12
MOT Charter (2-10) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-6), 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park
Ursuline (7-6) at Archmere (9-6), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3) at Arcadia (Va.), 4 p.m.
Sussex Central (7-9) at Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 13
St. Elizabeth at Glasgow (1-9), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (9-5) at Cape Henlopen (17-0), 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
Concord (12-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Georges (9-6) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 15
Ss. Peter and Paul at Seaford (3-10), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at William Penn (1-13), 4 p.m.
Padua at Milford (7-6), 4:!5 p.m.
Friday, May 16
Mount Pleasant (6-8) vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Indian River (7-8) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Archmere vs. Padua, 4:15 p.m. at Brandywood Fields
Saturday, May 17
Laurel (8-8) vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Brandywine High School
Brandywine vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Soccer
Monday, May 12
Padua (6-5-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 3:15 p.m. Saint Mark’s continues with what is one of the toughest regular-season schedules in the state as the tournament nears. Don’t be fooled by the Pandas’ record; they have also faced a difficult schedule and will be a worthy foe for this matinee.
Concord (9-4) at Ursuline (7-6), 4 p.m.
Archmere (8-4) at Wilmington Friends (11-2), 4:15 p.m. The Quakers are the highest-scoring team in Division II, but the Auks have allowed just one goal in their past five games, all wins.
Tuesday, May 13
Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (9-5), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 14
Archmere at Sanford (3-10), 4:30 p.m.
Padua at Caesar Rodney (9-3-1), 5:30 p.m.
Smyrna (2-11) at Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 13
Tower Hill (13-0) vs. Padua (4-10), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Wilmington Charter (5-8) at Ursuline (4-10), 4:30 p.m.
Hodgson (7-6) at Saint Mark’s (9-4), 6 p.m.
Tennis
Monday, May 12
Ursuline (8-4) at St. Andrew’s (7-4), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (4-5) at Tatnall (0-13), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (13-0) at Tower Hill (10-0), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 13
Padua (9-4) at Sanford (7-6), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (3-8), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 17
DIAA state tournament, first and second rounds, various locations
Friday, May 16-Saturday, May 17
DIAA state championship meet, Dover High School