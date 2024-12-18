Retired Salesianum School athletic director Mike Hart honored by national association

Mike Hart, the retired longtime athletic director at Salesianum School, was inducted into the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place Dec. 17 in Austin, Texas, at the conclusion of the 55th National Athletic Directors Conference.

Hart was among eight administrators who earned the honor. He served at Salesianum as the athletic director for nearly four decades before retiring in 2019. After that, he moved across 18th Street to Abessinio Stadium as the facility’s operations director. He served on the board of directors of NIAAA from 2003-06 and was a member of the Awards Committee and the Membership Committee.

Under his direction, Salesianum initiated four construction projects. The school had field renovations and installation of tennis courts, then a gymnasium renovation, upgrades to indoor facilities including the addition of a fitness center, and finally the demolition of Baynard Stadium and the building of Abessinio Stadium.

In Delaware, Hart remains active as president of the Delaware Association of Athletic Directors. He became a member in 1978 and has been its chairman five separate times. He has served on the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors and is chairman of the swimming committee.