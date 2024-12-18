Merry Christmas from Catholic Forum and the Diocese of Wilmington; It’s our annual Christmas show

Merry Christmas!
On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we will present Bishop William Koenig’s annual Christmas message to the people of the Diocese of Wilmington.
Also, some beautiful Christmas hymns from John Michael Talbot’s The Birth of Jesus CD and The Glorious Sounds of Christmas CD by the Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Eugene Ormandy and the Temple University Concert Choir.
Podcast debuts 12/18/24 at 12 p.m.
Radio airs 12/21/24 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640-AM.