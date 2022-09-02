Saint Mark’s football looks to take next step after return to postseason

It’s been an interesting lead-up to the season for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans’ scheduled season-opener at A.I. duPont was canceled when the Tigers decided not to play at the varsity level this year. They managed to land a replacement in Appoquinimink, a step up in classification that will garner the Spartans some bonus points when it comes to tournament seeding.

The Spartans will have a mix of youth and experience, with lots of offensive weapons returning. Quarterback Chase Patalano is healthy and will be handing off to, among others, T.J. Martin, Donovan Artis and Matt Hanich. Luke Watson anchors both the offensive and defensive lines, but he is not alone.

Saint Mark’s reached the state tournament last year for the first time in a while, and they are determined to move past the Class 2A quarterfinals.

2021 season: 8-4, lost to Archmere in Class 2A quarterfinal

Schedule (Homes games in CAPS)

Sept. 2: APPOQUINIMINK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: RED LION, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: Newark, 11 a.m.

Oct. 1: Conrad, 11 a.m.

Oct. 7: ARCHMERE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: CONCORD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Delaware Military, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: DELCASTLE, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: McKEAN, 7 p.m.