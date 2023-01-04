Saint Mark’s girls basketball picks up sixth consecutive victory: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — The calendar may have turned to 2023, but the Saint Mark’s girls basketball team is still partying like it’s 2022. The Spartans combined a good shooting night with some effective defensive pressure to defeat Delcastle, 65-40, on Jan. 3.

A quick start propelled the Spartans to their sixth consecutive victory. Sophia Messick forced a Cougars turnover on the first possession of the game, then fed Ava Frohnapfel for a 2-0 lead. Sophia Baffone dialed long distance, and after another defensive stop, Lauren McDonald connected on a three-point shot to increase the lead to 8-0.

Delcastle trailed, 12-4, after one, but the Cougars made the Spartans work for this win. Kymoria Jones hit a three-pointer to begin the second quarter, and a free throw, followed by a field goal from Makayla Sullivan cut the Saint Mark’s lead to 12-10. The Spartans answered, however, with the next 15 points, a run that included a bank-shot three from Leah DePaul, a Messick three and, to conclude, an old-fashioned three-point play from Keira Benoit.

Sullivan had herself quite a third for the Cougars. She scored 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and Jones also had a three. Eden Alexander added some offense inside, but the Spartans would not be threatened.

Messick scored 18 to lead the Spartans, with Baffone added 12 on four three-point shots. All 11 players scored. Saint Mark’s (7-1) visits Tower Hill on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip.

Delcastle got 20 from Sullivan and 12 from Jones. The Cougars (2-5) begin a four-game homestand on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. against Appoquinimink.

All photos by Mike Lang.