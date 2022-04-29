Saint Mark’s girls soccer scores early in win over Delmarva Christian: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s scored three times in the first 10 minutes on the way to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Delmarva Christian on April 28.

Emma Manley scored first, in the second minute, for her lone goal of the afternoon. Maddie Schepers led the Spartans with four goals and three assists. Lily Phillips had a hat trick. Brianna Nichols scored the other goal.

The Spartans outshot the Royals, 20-3, and had a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks. Marissa Cirillo had three saves for her fifth shutout of the season. Saint Mark’s (8-2) are home May 5 against Newark Charter at 4 p.m. before finishing the regular season on a four-game road trip.

Ainsley Bell had 11 saves for Delmarva Christian. The Royals (3-4-1) are home against Laurel on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.